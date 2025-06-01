Final River Home in Mae Sai Demolished to Allow For Flood Barrier Wall

CHIANG RAI – Relief has spread through the Mae Sai community as a longstanding issue reaches a turning point, after an elderly resident living by the Sai River has now agreed to let his house, which extends six metres into the river, be demolished.

This decision allows army engineers to move forward with building a flood barrier along the three-kilometre stretch as planned. The man shared that after living there for 40 years, he faced severe flooding last year, forcing him onto the roof until soldiers came to his rescue.

Officials from Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, along with other agencies, have successfully negotiated with property owners whose buildings jut into the Sai River. These structures had blocked water flow and contributed to repeated floods.

Now, with agreements in place, the way is clear for the Royal Thai Army’s engineering unit to build both permanent and temporary flood wall defences from the Hua Fai community up to the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, covering about three kilometres. Construction runs until 20 June 2025.

The last resident to agree was an elderly man, around 70, who owned a two-storey concrete house behind the Saim Lom Joy market on an area of roughly 77 square wah. Despite earlier written notices and talks from officials, he had not agreed to removal until now.

With his consent, army engineers have started ground levelling and piling on both sides of the house.

District Chief Warayut Khombun visited the man, spoke with him, and learned that he’d lived in the house for over four decades. During the severe flood at the end of 2024, he had to flee to the roof as the water rose. Soldiers arrived in time to help him escape.

After he confirmed he was willing to have his house removed, officials inspected the property. They saw that the building blocked the planned piling line, so a six-metre section will be cleared. All parties expressed relief, as this will allow the flood barrier to be built without obstruction and finished on schedule.

Currently, in addition to ground works and piling, several other structures along the river await demolition. With owners now on board, teams will use machinery to remove these buildings and prepare the land for construction.

Aerial photos of Mae Sai’s border area highlight changes over time. In 1976, the river was wide and allowed smooth water flow. By 2025, many houses and buildings had encroached along both the Thai and Myanmar sides, narrowing the river.

Meanwhile, Gen. Phana Klaewplodthuk, Army Commander-in-Chief, and his team visited Hua Fai in Wiang Pang Kham, Mae Sai district, to check on progress. Army engineers have been working around the clock to build the flood barrier. Lt. General Kittipong Jamsuwan, Third Army Region Commander, alongside other military and provincial leaders, joined the visit and shared updates.

They inspected the army engineers building a concrete wall along the river and raised earthen banks to protect local communities from future floods. In areas with riverside houses, steel sheets have been welded across doors and windows to keep water out.

During the site visit, locals who had suffered in past floods gathered to thank the soldiers. They brought flowers and held signs showing their gratitude for the support. Soldiers have helped clean homes, move belongings to safety, and build the new flood barrier.

Related News: