House Fire Leaves One Dead in Tambon Rob Wiang, Chiang Rai

A fire broke out at house number 93, Village 15, Tambon Rob Wiang, Amphoe Mueang, Chiang Rai

The Chiang Rai Fire Department reported that one person died after responding to a fire that broke out in a two-story wooden house in Tambon Rob Wiang, Chiang Rai, at 5:30 am Tuesday.

Firefighters from the Chiang Rai Municipal Fire Department responded quickly and fought valiantly to keep the fire from spreading to other residences.

The firefighters pushed through extreme heat and smoke to reach the centre of the flames, extinguishing the fire within an hour. Shortly after extinguishing the fire, they confirmed one fatality.

The victim’s identity was not revealed at the time of the incident because family members had not yet been notified.

One neighbour reported hearing calls for aid before coming outdoors to discover the house engulfed in flames.

“The flames moved so fast,” remarked a neighbour who saw the incident. “We tried to help, but it was impossible to get near the house.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Given the age and quality of the house’s wiring, experts suspect electrical faults may have caused it.

However, there has been no formal statement.

