Thai Chamber of Commerce Estimates Flooding in Chiang Rai Caused Over 6 Billion Baht in Damages

CHIANG RAI – The Thai Chamber of Commerce and the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce have estimated the total area affected by the floods is approximately 3 million rai, divided into 1,166,992 rai of agricultural land and 1,826,812 rai of other areas.

Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, revealed that the current flood situation has expanded to 33 provinces in both the North and the Northeast, including Chiang Rai, Phayao, Sukhothai, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Phichit, Sakon Nakhon, Phitsanulok, and Udon Thani.

The assessment found that the agricultural sector was the most affected, with a total damage value of 29,845 million baht, accounting for approximately 82.3% of the total damage. The service sector came in second with 5,121 million baht in damage.

The industrial sector suffered approximately 171 million baht in damage, which is a small proportion compared to damage in other economic sectors because they were well prepared to cope with the flood situation.

The three provinces with the highest damages are Chiang Rai with a total damage of 6.412 billion baht, followed by Phayao with 3.292 billion baht, and Sukhothai with 3.042 billion baht, Mr Mr. Sanan said.

Furthermore, the flooding and drought problems are occurring more frequently have directly affected agricultural production, which is an important part of driving the Thai economy. Therefore, the government needs to budget of more than 100 billion baht per year to alleviate damages and provide assistance to the people in this area.

The Chamber of Commerce believes that the Government of Thailand should review and plan water management systematically, and prepared proposals for both infrastructure and water management policies, as well as supportive proposals, such as studying obstacles in water management in the regions to reflect comprehensive solutions to problems in each area.

The government needs to better communicate information about the water situation in the country so that the public receives accurate, clear information and is in the same direction, including opening opportunities for the private sector to invest with the government in developing water infrastructure and groundwater replenishment to manage water shortages. Including water conservation guidelines to support sustainable consumption and commercial use.

Meanwhwile, Mr. Athip Pichanon, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Trade Association Network Development Committee, said that assistance has been mobilized, including financial support, consumer goods, medicines, pet food, and equipment to repair damaged homes, totaling more than 5.7 million baht, to urgently deliver assistance to affected provinces.

