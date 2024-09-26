Chiang Mai City Told to Brace for More Flooding as Ping River Continues to Rise

The Royal Irrigation Department reports overflows from the high Ping River have inundated wide portions of downtown Chiang Mai, prompting soldiers and volunteers to dump sandbags to fortify flood walls throughout the city.

The Department’s Chiang Mai office issued an urgent advisory updating the flood situation in the Mueang district, warning that the water depth in the Ping River was expected to rise above 5m between 9pm and 11pm Wednesday, up from 4.45m measured at the Nawarat Bridge at 6am.



The Governor of Chiang Mai, Nirat Pongsitthithavorn, has been closely coordinating with the Royal Department of Irrigation to have mobile units survey the Ping River’s water levels at different sites, particularly those with low elevations, since last night.

The Ping River’s depth at the P1 station near the Nawarat Bridge was 4.48 meters at noon on Wednesday, while it was 3.69 meters at midday in the San Sai area. The water levels are steadily steadily going up, Thai media reports.



Overflows from Ping River inundated the Night Bazaar shopping district, San Pa Khoi Market, Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in front of the Ban Den Electricity Authority, and the economic zone of Chiang Mai last night.

Officials in Chiang Mai have issued a warning to residents in all seven flood zones, urging them to remain alert and to immediately relocate their possessions to higher ground in order to minimise the likelihood of property damage.



Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to fly to Chiang Mai province on September 27 to observe relief operations and discuss solutions to the water problems. The Deputy Prime Ministers accompanying her will travel other hard hit areas in Chiang Mai Province.



