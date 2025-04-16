Three Vehicle Crash Injures More than 10 Songkran Revelers, Driver Flees

Uthai Thani – A serious road accident took place late at night at kilometer 9 on the Thap Than-Uthai Thani Road, where a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a vehicle carrying revellers returning from Songkran celebrations.

The incident involved three vehicles in total and left more than ten people injured. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene afterwards.

Police from Thap Than, Nong Khayang, and Uthai Thani stations, along with local rescue teams and paramedics from several hospitals, rushed to help those involved. The crash happened just after 11pm on 14 April, around the junction of three districts.

Many of the injured were trapped in the wreckage and needed urgent help.

Rescuers took people with minor injuries to Thap Than Hospital. Those seriously hurt were sent straight to Uthai Thani Hospital. Two people trapped inside a red Nissan March had to be cut free before being taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

One person at the scene said they had been riding in a gold Toyota Vigo pickup with friends, loaded with water tanks on their way back from Songkran. As they reached the crash site, a black Nissan Navara with Rayong plates came from the opposite direction, swerving across the road.

It clipped their vehicle, causing it to spin and injuring nine people in the back and four passengers inside. All were taken to hospital.

After hitting the first pickup, the black Nissan Navara then crashed into a red Nissan March following behind. Both people inside the car were seriously hurt and had to be freed from the wreck.

Eyewitnesses said the person in the Nissan Navara stayed at the scene for a short time but disappeared soon after, likely to avoid facing police. Officers found two staff ID cards in the vehicle, which are thought to belong to the owner and driver.

Police will continue to track down the suspect for questioning and legal action.

Road Accidents Songkran 2025

The Road Accident Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre reports during the four-day Songkran holiday from April 11 to 14, 1,000 road accidents across the country led to 138 deaths and 1,002 injuries,

Speeding was the main reason for crashes, causing 44.4% of incidents. Drunk driving was behind 24.9%, while poor visibility contributed to 14.52%. Most accidents, about 77.2%, involved motorcycles. Straight roads saw the highest number of crashes, with 85.89% happening there.

The data showed that 22.41% of accidents took place between 3pm and 6pm. Another 19.5% happened from 6pm to 9pm, and 16.6% occurred between noon and 3pm.

Chiang Rai recorded the most crashes at 11, and had the highest number of injured at 13. Sa Kaeo reported the most deaths, reaching six.

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul shared that this year’s figures are better than last year’s, with fewer accidents and casualties. He said all agencies have been told to stick to traffic rules and take firm action against reckless drivers.

There are also efforts to stop alcohol sales to anyone under 20.

As the holiday wraps up, many Songkran travelers have started heading back to Bangkok early to avoid tomorrow’s heavy traffic on major roads.

At Nakhon Ratchasima’s bus terminal, crowds gathered as people made their way back to Bangkok. Many travelers said they want to return a day early to have some time to rest before work starts again on Thursday.

Chatchaval Promtham, acting managing director of the state-run Transport Company, said they expect around 100,000 passengers daily until Thursday. To meet this demand, the company has scheduled 4,800 buses each day.

Related Songkran News: