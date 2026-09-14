Chiang Rai Doctor Faces More Charges in Fatal Student Crash

CHIANG RAI – Police in northern Thailand have filed additional criminal charges against a prominent university medical professor. He was recently involved in a horrific traffic collision that tragically claimed two young lives. The devastating incident has sparked major community concerns regarding road safety in the local area.

The tragic vehicle crash occurred late last month at the busy Nang Lae intersection in Chiang Rai. A passenger car driven by the medical professor violently struck a motorcycle carrying three university students. Two of the young students died from the heavy impact, and another remains in critical condition.

Key Takeaways

Police added two new charges against the doctor, including running a red light.

The devastating crash resulted in two student deaths and one severe injury.

Official compensation talks between the driver and victims’ families are set for September 15.

New Traffic Charges Filed

Officers at the Ban Du Police Station recently summoned Dr. Kamol Ratchakhom for further questioning. The senior professor from Mae Fah Luang University arrived at the station to hear updated case details. Local police investigators officially informed the driver of two additional severe legal violations regarding the crash.

The first new criminal charge involves driving a vehicle without regard for the safety of others. The second charge directly accuses him of failing to stop at a red traffic light. These serious legal accusations clearly highlight the incredibly dangerous nature of the fatal traffic collision.

According to the official police report, the medical doctor fully accepted all the charges presented to him. He declined to speak with journalists or offer any public comments about the ongoing legal case. Instead, he simply requested that the formal legal process follow its natural and proper course.

Five Serious Legal Violations

With these new updates, the driver now faces a total of five separate criminal charges. The original three criminal charges included causing tragic deaths through severe negligence on the public road. Furthermore, he was formally charged with causing serious physical harm to others through his careless actions.

The final initial charge involved reckless driving that endangered the lives and property of others. This comprehensive list of criminal charges clearly shows the severe legal consequences of the fatal crash. Independent legal experts suggest the resulting penalties could be quite significant if he is eventually convicted.

According to police, public attention is now turning toward proper financial compensation for the grieving families. Police officers have carefully scheduled an official mediation session to discuss these crucial financial settlement terms. The formal settlement meeting will confidently take place tomorrow afternoon at the Ban Du Police Station.

A Community in Mourning

Families of the three victims will attend the important meeting on September 15 to seek justice. This highly emotional gathering aims to address the massive loss experienced by the students’ loved ones. The local community sincerely hopes this legal process will bring some lasting comfort to the grieving families.

The sudden loss of two young scholars has deeply affected the Mae Fah Luang University campus. University students and faculty members are still struggling to process this deeply unexpected and heartbreaking tragedy. Many local residents are now calling for significantly stricter traffic enforcement near the busy university gates.

Local government authorities are facing increased public pressure to improve road safety across the entire province. This highly tragic incident serves as an incredibly painful reminder of the hidden dangers on our streets. Local residents strongly hope that better traffic safety measures will prevent similar tragic accidents in the future.

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