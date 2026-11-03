Chiang Rai Student Wins Top Fashion Award in Mae Sai

CHIANG RAI – A talented student from Chiang Rai Vocational College recently won a major regional design competition. She claimed the Youth Rookie title with a beautiful evening gown called the “Rose of the Mountains.” This wonderful creation took the top spot at the exciting Chiang Rai Fashion to the World event.

The prestigious competition took place during the Fashion on the Road festival in Mae Sai district. It highlighted the amazing potential of young designers to mix local textile traditions with modern styles. The event successfully showed the rich heritage of northern Thai fabrics to a much wider audience.

Key Takeaways

Pharadee Merlaekoo won the Youth Rookie award with her handmade “Rose of the Mountains” gown.

The Mae Sai event promotes Lanna textiles and aims to boost the local fashion economy.

Vocational education plays a crucial role in teaching practical skills for the fashion industry.

Pharadee Merlaekoo designed and sewed the winning dress entirely by herself for the big contest. She worked closely with her supportive team at the college to perfect the details of the gown. Her hard work truly paid off when the judges announced her as the ultimate winner of the night.

This vibrant fashion festival was a huge team effort organized by several dedicated local groups. The Northern Thailand Tourism Federation partnered directly with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Mae Sai Municipality. Other key sponsors included Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, making it a truly community-driven event.

Promoting Local Culture Through Creative Design

Dr. Orapin Duangkaew, the director of Chiang Rai Vocational College, strongly supported this creative project. She asked her deputy and the head of the fashion department to guide the participating students. Together, they helped the young designers create stunning outfits using traditional local fabrics under a unique Lanna theme.

This regional fashion plan aims to boost local culture through woven fabrics and ancient Lanna wisdom. By connecting the fashion industries of three neighboring countries, organizers hope to transform the Mae Sai area. Their main goal is to make the border town a thriving fashion center for the Mekong River basin.

The colorful runway gave a fantastic platform for both local and international designers to present their work. For Pharadee and her dedicated team, this remarkable victory represents a proud moment for vocational schools. It clearly proves that practical skills in making clothes can lead to incredible success on competitive stages.

Local government leaders firmly believe that investing in young creative minds will secure a bright future. As more students gain hands-on experience, the local clothing industry will certainly continue to grow and innovate. This recent victory is just the beginning for the next generation of talented Thai fashion designers.

The success of the winning dress has inspired many younger students to follow their artistic dreams. Teachers at the college are now planning new classes to help others develop their unique sewing techniques. The local community remains incredibly proud of these young talents who are keeping traditional arts alive today.

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