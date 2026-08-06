United States Swims in Natural Gas While Global Markets Gasp for Supply

TEXAS – The global energy market has split into two very different worlds this year. While the conflict involving Iran has choked off crucial natural gas supplies to Europe and Asia, the United States is dealing with the exact opposite problem.

America is producing far more natural gas than it can use right now. A massive supply glut is trapping cheap fuel within US borders, creating extreme price divides that are shaking up the entire energy industry.

Key Takeaways

Global Supply Shock: The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has halted about 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, causing international prices to spike.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has halted about 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, causing international prices to spike. US Output Hits Records: US natural gas production is projected to reach an all-time high of 110 billion cubic feet per day in 2026.

US natural gas production is projected to reach an all-time high of 110 billion cubic feet per day in 2026. Trapped Domestic Fuel: Because US export terminals are running at maximum capacity, producers cannot ship their excess gas to desperate overseas buyers.

The conflict in the Middle East has completely rewritten the rules of the energy market. A blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has essentially frozen a huge chunk of global trade. This critical chokepoint normally handles about a fifth of the world’s LNG supply.

When Qatar’s major gas export facilities were forced offline, international panic set in. Buyers in Europe and Asia rushed to secure whatever energy supplies they could find. This scramble caused global wholesale gas prices to skyrocket almost overnight.

For countries that rely heavily on imported fuel, the situation is looking grim. Asian spot prices for LNG have jumped dramatically since the conflict began. Governments are now scrambling to find long-term energy solutions that do not rely on the volatile Persian Gulf region.

Why the United States has a Glut of Gas

Back in the United States, the picture looks completely different. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that domestic natural gas output continues to break records. Drillers in regions like the Appalachia and Haynesville basins are pumping out massive volumes of fuel.

You might think US companies would simply sell this extra gas to desperate European buyers. However, the American energy export system has hit a hard physical limit. Every operational LNG export terminal on the US Gulf Coast is already running at full capacity.

Until new export facilities are finished in the coming years, that excess gas has nowhere to go. This bottleneck has created a massive oversupply problem within the United States. While the rest of the world pays premium prices, domestic natural gas remains dirt cheap.

Nowhere is this domestic glut more obvious than in West Texas. The Permian Basin is famous for its massive oil production, but drillers there also pull up huge amounts of natural gas. This extra fuel is basically a byproduct of the region’s oil drilling rush.

Because pipeline space is incredibly limited, producers literally cannot move their gas out of the region. This has caused prices at the local Waha Hub to plunge into negative territory for weeks at a time. Yes, energy companies are actually paying buyers to take the gas off their hands.

This strange situation highlights the massive infrastructure problems facing the US energy grid. Even with a new pipeline project coming online recently, the West Texas market remains completely flooded. Producers are simply drilling faster than the pipes can carry the fuel away.

What’s Next for the Global Gas Market?

Experts predict this strange market divide will last for at least the next year. Until the Middle East conflict cools down, global buyers will continue to face tight supplies and high costs. Some major Middle Eastern suppliers have even started using hidden “dark fleets” to sneak shipments through the blockaded strait.

Meanwhile, US production will keep climbing through 2026 and 2027, according to recent Reuters reports. Relief for American producers will eventually come when new LNG export plants finally open. Projects like the Plaquemines and Golden Pass facilities are working around the clock to expand their shipping capacities.

Once those terminals open, the US can send more of its surplus gas overseas. This will help stabilize global prices and provide reliable energy to allied nations. For now, global energy security remains incredibly fragile as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains a contested zone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why are natural gas prices so high globally but low in the US?

The US produces more natural gas than it consumes, but its export terminals are currently maxed out. This traps the excess fuel domestically, keeping US prices low while international buyers face shortages.

How does the Middle East conflict affect natural gas?

The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. This critical waterway handles about 20% of global liquefied natural gas exports, mostly from Qatar.

Why are some Texas gas prices negative?

In the Permian Basin, natural gas is often a byproduct of oil drilling. Because there are not enough pipelines to transport this gas away, producers sometimes pay buyers to take it so they can keep drilling for oil.

When will the US be able to export more gas?

New US export terminals are currently under construction. Major new capacities are expected to come online over the next few years, which will help ease the domestic glut.

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