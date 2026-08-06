Top Premium Credit Cards Used for International Travel in India 2026

MUMBAI – International travel often involves expenses across multiple categories, including flights, accommodation, dining, transportation, and shopping. As a result, frequent travellers look for financial products that can enhance convenience and provide travel-related benefits. A premium credit card can offer features such as airport lounge access, reward points, travel privileges, and spending benefits that support a smoother travel experience.

For individuals planning to apply for a credit card online, understanding the features commonly associated with premium travel-focused cards can help identify suitable options for international travel in 2026.

What matters most in a travel credit card in 2026?

Travel-focused credit cards have evolved significantly in recent years. Today’s travellers are increasingly evaluating cards based on factors that directly impact international travel costs and convenience.

Key considerations include:

International airport lounge access

Forex markup charges

Travel rewards and accelerated earning opportunities

Travel insurance benefits

Concierge and lifestyle privileges

A premium credit card that performs well across these categories can deliver value both during travel and in everyday spending.

Essential travel features to compare.

Feature Why It Matters for International Travel Airport lounge access Enhances comfort during layovers and delays Forex markup Impacts overseas transaction costs Reward points Helps maximise travel-related spending Travel insurance benefits Provides additional financial protection Concierge services Supports travel planning and assistance

Travellers planning to apply for a credit card online should evaluate these features together rather than focusing on a single benefit.

IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card

The IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card is designed for customers seeking travel and lifestyle benefits while maintaining strong rewards potential.

Notable features include:

Domestic and international lounge access benefits

Forex markup of 1.99%

Reward accelerators on eligible travel bookings

Travel-related offers and privileges

Trip cancellation and travel protection benefits

This premium credit card may appeal to individuals who travel regularly and want a balance between travel benefits and everyday rewards.

IDFC FIRST Ashva Metal Credit Card

The Ashva Metal Credit Card is among the newer premium offerings in the IDFC FIRST Bank portfolio.

Travel-oriented features include:

Airport lounge access benefits

Low forex markup of 1%

Travel protection benefits

Premium metal card experience

Lifestyle and rewards privileges

Lounge access policies in 2026

Airport lounge access remains one of the most sought-after travel benefits. However, many issuers have introduced spend-based eligibility requirements for complimentary lounge visits.

Before selecting a card, travellers should review:

Lounge Access Factor Why It Matters Domestic lounge access Useful for frequent domestic travel International lounge access Enhances overseas travel convenience Complimentary visit limits Determines annual usage Spend-based eligibility May affect lounge access qualification Lounge network coverage Influences accessibility across airports

Understanding these policies can help travellers identify the premium credit card that best matches their travel frequency and spending patterns.

How to choose the right travel card

Before applying, consider:

How frequently you travel internationally. Whether lounge access is a priority. Your expected overseas spending. The importance of travel insurance benefits. Your preference for rewards versus travel privileges.

A thorough comparison can help identify the most suitable premium credit card for your travel needs.

Conclusion

The best travel credit cards in 2026 offer far more than airport lounge access. Forex markup charges, reward structures, travel protection benefits, and premium lifestyle privileges all play an important role in determining overall value. For travellers planning to apply for a credit card online, products such as the IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card, IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card, and Ashva Metal Credit Card demonstrate how modern travel-focused cards are evolving to meet the needs of international travellers.

FAQs

What is a premium credit card?

A premium credit card typically offers enhanced rewards, travel privileges, airport lounge access, and lifestyle benefits.

Why is forex markup important for international travel?

Forex markups affect the cost of overseas transactions and can influence overall travel spending.

Are airport lounge benefits still valuable in 2026?

Yes. Airport lounge access remains one of the most popular travel-related credit card benefits.

What should I compare before applying for a travel credit card?

Compare lounge access, forex markup, rewards, travel insurance benefits, and lifestyle privileges.

Which travel-related feature is most important?

The answer depends on individual travel habits, but lounge access, forex costs, and rewards are often key considerations.

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