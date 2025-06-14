Capital One Settlement Money: Find Out How Much You Owe.

(CTN News) – Capital One covers savings account interest losses but not low-yield accounts. After filing a class-action lawsuit, Capital One depositors settled for $425 million in May.

The Eastern District of Virginia must. Depositors sued Capital One for concealing two comparable savings accounts with different interest rates. The technique cost clients $2 billion in interest over seven years, according to a January CFPB study.

One of Capital One’s three savings account disputes gets resolved. In Biden’s final days, the CFPB sued the bank, but Trump ended these and other activities. Capital One was sued by New York AG Letitia James in May. Virginia settled two days before Capital One’s disastrous Discover takeover.

Capital One, which denies wrongdoing, may settle for several reasons, according to Julie A. Hill, dean of the University of Wyoming College of Law and a banking law specialist.

“You have done it,” says Hill. attorney pity. The pricing appeared fair given the expected costs of settling litigation and complaints.

Ira M. Steinberg, a commercial and corporate litigation lawyer at Greenberg Glusker, said the $425 million is less than the $2 billion the CFPB claims the bank overcharged customers.

“After the parties critically assess each other’s counterarguments, receive feedback from a mediator regarding the merits and deficiencies of their case, and undertake the challenging compromises necessary for a settlement, it is quite common for a case to resolve for significantly less than the figure stated in the complaint,” he adds.

Legal Action Clarification

This lawsuit involves 2013 and 2019 Capital One 360 and Performance Savings accounts. “One of the nation’s premier savings rates,” 360 Savings, was sued in NY. 360 Performance Savings started at 1.9%, while 360 accounts earned 1%.

The lawsuit stated that 360 Performance Savings accounts paid 4.35% annually. Legacy 360 Savings pays 0.3%. Capital One allegedly failed to notify legacy account holders of rate increases and account adjustments.

Capital One allegedly “scrubbed” references to 360 Savings from their website and moved the product page to the 360 Performance Savings account page, confusing users. Bank personnel can only notify existing clients about the new product if they request it, officials say.

If informed, many would have chosen the higher rate. Three-quarters of 360 Savings customers have not switched to 360 Performance Savings, per the Virginia settlement letter.

Who gets the Capital One Settlement Fund?

Capital One 360 Savings holders receive reimbursements from September 18 to settlement. 360 Savings sends compensation instructions by email or mail. Withdraw by the deadline.

“Typically, class members must opt in and register to receive their portion of the proceeds; however, they should await instructions from the claims administrator regarding the subsequent process,” he said.

Hill said the settlement administrator will have a list of affected customers and be able to contact many suitable people. Client contact information may be outdated.

“Generally, they have endeavored to delineate the population of affected individuals,” he said. “However, it is evident that they will not be flawless, as an individual may have previously closed their account and relocated, resulting in the notice failing to be delivered.”

She waits for a phone number website until a warning.

What’s the amount of the Capital One settlement?

Each container holds $425 million from the Capital One settlement. Capital One will refund late interest payers $300 million.

What you get depends on interest income and how many people get $300 million. Long-term 360 Savings depositors gain more than beginners. Experts caution that donations may not cover account interest.

Capital One will provide its initial 360 Savings account customers with $125 million in interest. National savings interest rates should double. National average: 0.42% May 19.

Steinberg said disbursements will begin following reimbursement.

“I anticipate several months.”

James expects New York to abandon its complaint after the class-action settlement.

“I think they’ll keep making progress,” Hill says. New York can bring statutory claims. Capital One may argue that they have made apologies and that the case is a nationwide class action, but New York is known for litigation, so I expect it to continue.

SOURCE: USN

