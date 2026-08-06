Happitat Presents “The Butterfly Trail” Thailand’s Largest Indoor Digital Display

BANGKOK– Happitat, a project developed by Axtra Happitat Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CP AXTRA, is redefining destination experiences with the launch of one of Southeast Asia’s largest and highest-resolution indoor digital displays, spanning 385 square metres with an ultra-fine P1.8 pixel pitch.

More than a spectacular LED screen, conceived as a Magical Canvas—a dynamic stage where imagination is brought to life through immersive storytelling, seamlessly combining digital technology, interactive content, and audience participation to transform screen-based viewing into an experience where visitors become part of the story and step into a world of imagination.

The platform will also serve as a creative stage for world-class artists, creators, and leading brands to develop original immersive experiences throughout the year, beginning with The Butterfly Trail, a globally acclaimed Mixed Reality (MR) experience by Pixel Artworks making its Thailand and Southeast Asia debut.

It will be followed by Forest of Time, an interactive immersive experience by BoraBora Studios that transports visitors into a forgotten forest where every visitor plays a part in awakening the forest, helping restore lost ecosystems and bringing endangered and extinct wildlife back to life.

These experiences mark the start of a year-round lineup of immersive content created in collaboration with leading creative partners from Thailand and around the world, ensuring Happitat continues to offer fresh and engaging experiences for every visit.

Orada Kerdhong, President of Axtra Happitat Co., Ltd., said, “At Happitat, we believe technology creates the greatest value when it connects people with nature, sparks imagination, and brings people closer together. That is why we do not use technology simply to amaze audiences, but as a medium for creating experiences that invite everyone to participate, engage, and create meaningful memories together.

Happitat’s immersive experience

To us, true magic does not happen on the screen—it happens in the moments when people discover, learn, and share experiences with one another. That is the essence of Happitat and the reason why every visit offers something new to inspire joy, curiosity, and lasting memories.

At the heart of Happitat’s immersive experience is the Grand Stairs—a purpose-built creative platform designed to pioneer a new generation of digital experiences. By introducing a Phygital Layer that seamlessly connects the physical and digital worlds, the Grand Stairs transform passive viewing into active participation, enabling visitors to step beyond the screen and become part of the story itself.

Behind the experience is a cutting-edge visual system that combines real-time rendering technology with an ultra-high-resolution P1.8 LED display, delivering immersive experiences that respond seamlessly to audience interaction.

The platform also unlocks new possibilities for real-time storytelling and interactive content, redefining how brands connect with audiences by transforming one-way communication into shared experiences that encourage participation, create memorable moments, and foster deeper emotional connections between brands and consumers.

Headlining Happitat’s immersive experience lineup is The Butterfly Trail, the globally acclaimed Mixed Reality (MR) experience by Pixel Artworks, the UK’s leading immersive experience studio, making its debut in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Following its phenomenal success in London, where it transformed Outernet London into one of the UK’s most visited attractions with more than 4.1 million audience interactions in just one month, The Butterfly Trail now arrives at Happitat with an experience reimagined exclusively for Thailand.

Blurring the lines between the physical and digital worlds, visitors step into Professor Pelegrin’s magical glasshouse and embark on an interactive quest to discover and release rare butterflies using only their smartphones. By launching magical nectar at chrysalises through an AR-enabled experience, visitors trigger real-time animations and interact seamlessly with a living digital world.

For its Thailand debut, Pixel Artworks has further localised the experience by incorporating native Thai butterfly species that can be found within Happitat, creating a unique journey where nature, imagination, and technology come together in perfect harmony.

Forest environment and a mixed reality adventure

Riaz Farooq, Senior Creative Director of Pixel Artworks, said, “The Butterfly Trail was created to make people feel as though they have stepped inside the story itself. Happitat’s Grand Stairs provides the ideal stage to bring that vision to life, seamlessly combining space, technology, and storytelling into a truly immersive experience.

Inspired by the wonder of nature and the hidden life within ecosystems, the experience encourages visitors to explore, discover, and interact in ways that blur the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds. We are delighted to bring The Butterfly Trail to Happitat, a destination where nature lies at the heart of every experience.

The opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in both a real forest environment and a mixed reality adventure within a single visit extends the journey far beyond the screen, inspiring them to continue exploring and discovering the natural world around them.”

Beyond The Butterfly Trail, Happitat will also present Forest of Time, a large-scale, multi-user immersive experience by BoraBora Studios, Germany’s creative technology studio. The experience invites visitors to journey into a forgotten forest and restore a dormant ecosystem through their smartphones by creating a unique digital essence and collaborating to awaken the Ancient Guardians—endangered and extinct wildlife species from Southeast Asia and around the world.

Hidden as fragments of light, each animal is gradually revealed as visitors unlock them before becoming part of the Forest Codex, a shared digital archive discovered and built by every visitor. Blending immersive storytelling, real-time technology, and collaborative play, Forest of Time transforms a dormant forest into a vibrant living world while inspiring curiosity, meaningful connection, and a deeper appreciation for the importance of environmental conservation.

Storytelling and shared experiences

Florian Woegerer, Founder, CEO, Creative Technologist of BoraBora Studios, said, “Forest of Time began with Happitat’s vision of helping people build a meaningful connection with endangered wildlife, because we believe that connection is the first step toward conservation. We wanted to create an experience that invites visitors to discover the stories behind each species while working together to restore a forgotten ecosystem and awaken the Ancient Guardians.

When people actively participate, have fun, and become part of the story, learning happens naturally. We hope that the experience not only sparks curiosity and environmental awareness, but also inspires visitors to protect and preserve the natural world long after they leave.”

“From day one, Happitat has been built on the belief that happiness can be designed, and the Grand Stairs is a powerful expression of that philosophy. We did not create this space simply as a digital display, but as a stage for storytelling and shared experiences—where people can spend meaningful time together, be inspired by new stories, and discover something new with every visit.

It is also a platform where brands can create immersive experiences and tell their stories in ways that foster genuine connections with audiences, while world-class immersive productions continue to evolve throughout the year. We want the Grand Stairs to remain a living, ever-changing destination that always offers people a reason to return. Because at Happitat, happiness is not just the destination itself—it is an experience that can be rediscovered with every visit.” Orada Kerdhong concluded.

Step into a world of imagination with The Butterfly Trail, the globally acclaimed Mixed Reality experience by Pixel Artworks, and Forest of Time, the interactive immersive experience by BoraBora Studios, as both make their Thailand debut from 21 August 2026, the official opening day of Happitat. Visitors can also look forward to an evolving lineup of world-class immersive experiences throughout the year. For the latest updates, visit Facebook: Happitat Thailand or www.happitatthailand.com.

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