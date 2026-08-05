Veteran ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Lagaan’ Actor Pradeep Rawat Passes Away at 74 After Cancer Battle

NEW DELHI – The Indian film industry has lost a legendary talent. Pradeep Rawat, the beloved actor known for his powerful roles in Ghajini and Lagaan, died on Tuesday evening, August 4, 2026. He was 74 years old.

The veteran star had been bravely fighting a tough battle with blood cancer. Fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who brought some of cinema’s most memorable characters to life.

Key Takeaways

Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74 in Mumbai after a long battle with blood cancer.

He was famous for playing iconic villains and strong characters in hit movies like Ghajini, Lagaan, and Sarfarosh.

Top stars and directors from across India have shared heartfelt tributes to honor his amazing acting legacy.

A Sad Loss for Indian Cinema

Pradeep Rawat was a force to be reckoned with on the big screen. For decades, he entertained millions with his incredible acting skills and commanding voice. His sudden passing leaves a huge void in both Bollywood and regional cinema.

According to reports from Udayavani, the actor passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves behind his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their two children. The news has left movie lovers deeply heartbroken.

Many people remember him as a true professional who always gave his best performance. Even in his 70s, he remained active and passionate about the entertainment world.

The Battle with Blood Cancer

In recent months, Rawat faced severe health challenges. His manager confirmed that he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital a month ago. Doctors tried their absolute best to treat his illness.

Recently, he was moved to a specialized cancer hospital in Bhiwandi. Sadly, his condition grew worse, and he passed away on Tuesday evening. As ANI News reported, the film fraternity quickly expressed their deep shock and sorrow.

Cancer is a terrible disease, and Rawat fought it with immense courage. His family has asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Fans worldwide are sending their thoughts and prayers to his grieving loved ones.

Iconic Roles in Hindi Cinema

Pradeep Rawat started his acting journey in the 1980s. He first gained national fame by playing Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s legendary television show, Mahabharat. This breakout role made him a household name across India.

However, it was the big screen where he truly shined. He played the fierce Deva Singh Sodhi in Aamir Khan’s Oscar-nominated film, Lagaan. Audiences loved his strong and heroic screen presence in that historic movie.

Later, he teamed up with Aamir Khan again for the massive blockbuster Ghajini. Playing the lead villain, Ghajini Dharmatma, he delivered a chilling performance that fans still talk about today. Furthermore, his memorable roles in Sarfarosh and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy cemented his status as a top-tier actor.

Making a Mark in South Indian Films

Rawat did not limit his immense talent to just Hindi movies. He also built a massive and highly successful career in South Indian cinema. He debuted in Telugu films in 2004 with the massive hit Sye.

His incredible performance in Sye earned him the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Villain. He quickly became one of the most in-demand antagonists in Telugu and Tamil movies. Directors loved his intense look and powerful dialogue delivery.

Over the years, he starred in huge hits like Bhadra, Chhatrapati, and Veeram. He easily switched between languages, working in Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali films. His ability to connect with completely different audiences was truly unmatched.

Tributes Pour In for Pradeep Rawat

As the news of his death spread, tributes began pouring in on social media. Many of his former co-stars shared emotional messages and fond memories. The Indian film community remains united in its grief today.

Yashpal Sharma, his close friend and Lagaan co-star, wrote a touching tribute. “Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini Deva of Lagaan. RIP,” he shared online. Meanwhile, Gajendra Chauhan, who worked with him in Mahabharat, called him a wonderful friend and colleague.

Actor Sonu Sood also remembered his “Pradeep bhai” with a heartfelt and emotional post. Even international stars, like Nepali actress Vipana Thapa, expressed their deep sorrow. The sheer volume of these tributes shows exactly how much he was loved.

Pradeep Rawat may have left this world, but his art will remain forever. His movies will continue to entertain and inspire future generations of actors. He leaves behind a rich, exciting, and diverse body of work.

Interestingly, his final Hindi movie appearance was in the recent Vicky Kaushal film, Chhaava. In this movie, he played the historical character Yesaji Kank. This final role perfectly captures his deep love for grand, impactful storytelling.

Ultimately, Indian cinema has lost a truly shining star. We will always remember his scary villains, his heroic friends, and his booming voice. May his soul rest in peace.

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