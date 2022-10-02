Connect with us

United Airlines Is Cutting 12 Routes From Several Major Hubs

(CTN News) _ According to a United Airlines spokesperson, the carrier is reducing a dozen routes from its network in part due to reduced demand.

United Airlines is cutting four routes from each of the two air hubs, as first reported by The Points Guy.

United Airlines is removing the following 12 routes from its schedule:

  • Colorado Springs International Airport (COS) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • Dane County Regional Airport (Madison, Wisconsin) to LAX
  • Eugene Airport (Oregon) to LAX
  • Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (Oregon) – LAX
  • The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is connected to the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
  • From SFO to Lambert International Airport in St. Louis

Will Rogers World Airport (Oklahoma City) to SFO

Dane County Regional Airport to SFO

Santa Barbara Airport (California) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Eugene Airport to ORD

A flight from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Edmonton’s International Airport (Alberta, Canada).

Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport (New Jersey)

In the summer of 2021, United CEO Scott Kirby said on “Axios on HBO” that “the military produces far fewer pilots today than it did during the Cold War.”

The Hill reported at the time that he hinted at staffing issues.

As a result of too few pilots, Kirby told investors the airline industry could suffer for years.

According to NewsNation, “The pilot shortage is real, and most airlines will be unable to meet their capacity plans since there aren’t enough pilots, at least for the next five years.”

As of now, United Airlines does not plan to resume any of the 12 affected routes.
According to The Points Guy, United still serves all the affected airports (Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, etc.) from its other hubs.
