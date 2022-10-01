Tesla’s AI Day to Feature Humanoid Optimus Robot 2022 By Elon Musk

(CTN News) _ At Tesla’s “AI Day” on Friday, investors, customers, and potential workers will get a glimpse of the bot named “Optimus” that Musk said would be worth more than cars.

Tesla’s “AI Day” on Friday will be a chance to see a prototype of the robot named “Optimus” that may prove whether it’s ready for work or not.

Elon Musk has said the robot business will be worth more than Tesla’s cars.

As well as regulatory investigations, it faces technological hurdles.

Musk tweeted late on Wednesday that the event was aimed at recruiting engineers. “There will be lots of technical detail and cool hardware demos,” he wrote.

Tesla’s live demonstration record isn’t great.

Musk had an employee throw a steel ball at the armored window of a new electric pickup truck in 2019, and the glass cracked.

Unexpected situations are the key test for the robot.

Last year, Musk announced Tesla’s plans to build humanoid robots at its AI day, and he delayed this year’s event from August to have the prototype running, with plans to start production next year.

On social media, Tesla teased the bot with an image of metallic robotic hands making a heart.

It’s really hard to build hands that are human-like and versatile enough to manipulate different objects, says Arizona State University robotics professor Heni Ben Amor.

According to Musk, Optimus initially would do boring or dangerous jobs, like moving parts around Tesla factories or attaching bolts to cars with a wrench.

People can do so much dexterously that robots can’t. Jonathan Hurst, chief technology officer at Agility Robotics, a humanoid robot company, told Reuters that won’t change whether the robot is a robot arm or a humanoid.

Robots could someday make dinner, mow the lawn, care for the elderly, or even become a sex partner or a “buddy” for humans, Musk says.

He’ll also give an update on high-speed computer, Dojo, which was unveiled last year and is essential to the company’s self-driving tech development.

By 2024, Musk says Tesla will mass-produce a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedal.

During an “Autonomy” event in 2019, Musk said there would be 1m robotaxis by 2020, but he hasn’t delivered one.

