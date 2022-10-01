The Size Of Facebook’s Eagle Mountain Data Center Will Nearly Double

(CTN News) _ Facebook’s parent company plans to nearly double the size of its Eagle Mountain data storage facility, pushing investments by Meta to $1.5 billion.

A few hours after ebullient Meta employees welcomed visitors for a first-time tour inside one of five enormous H-shaped server buildings that stand starkly in an expanse of sagebrush and desert, Facebook’s Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the purchase on Facebook Friday.

By the time the Eagle Mountain data center is completed, it will have reached nearly 4.5 million square feet, making it one of 15 Meta data centers globally that are used to store data for billions of users of Facebook’s, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

As part of enlarging the new remote campus, 1,750 construction workers will be employed at peak and 300 jobs will be created once the campus is finished.