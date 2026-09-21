Tsutaya Brings 50,000 Books & Café to One Bangkok

Last Updated on September 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Book lovers living in Thailand have a fantastic new destination to carefully explore this upcoming autumn. The famous Japanese retailer Tsutaya Bookstore will officially open its first Thai branch on October 20.

The massive store will be located on the ground floor of The Storeys building at the new One Bangkok development. This highly anticipated opening finally brings a very fresh approach to the traditional reading space.

The new bookstore is officially launching through a strategic partnership with Asia Books, a well-known local retailer. It gracefully spans more than 1,000 square metres of space spread across two very spacious floors.

Tsutaya actively aims to create a vibrant cultural and lifestyle hub for readers, professionals, and creatives. Visitors can easily expect an inviting public space designed for browsing, working, and relaxing all day.

Key Takeaways

Tsutaya Bookstore will open its very first Thailand location at One Bangkok on October 20.

The two-floor shopping space features over 50,000 exciting books, Thai art, and premium lifestyle products.

A dedicated cafe area beautifully serves drinks and tasty snacks to encourage long, relaxed reading.

Before becoming a modern lifestyle space, Tsutaya originally started as a simple movie rental shop. The company was successfully founded in Osaka back in 1983 with a very basic mission. They simply wanted to bring movies, music, and books together under one single, convenient roof. Over the past few decades, that humble idea has evolved into a massive cultural and retail phenomenon.

The famous Japanese retail brand has successfully expanded its reach to Taiwan, China, Malaysia, and also Cambodia. Now, this iconic bookstore experience is finally making its grand, exciting debut in the Thai capital.

The Bangkok branch proudly embraces a unique and thoughtful design concept called “The Waves of Wisdom”. The beautiful interior features a warm, minimalist Japanese style with a very natural, airy feel.

This inviting aesthetic quickly creates a cozy environment that instantly encourages curious guests to stay. The store design bravely moves away from the bright, clinical lighting of traditional retail shops. Instead, it relies heavily on warm tones and thoughtful architecture to craft a truly relaxing mood. These very small design details ensure that the bookstore always feels like a welcoming second home.

Tsutaya is a New Kind of Reading Experience

You will quickly find over 50,000 incredible books and magazines printed in both Thai and English. Instead of organizing these books by standard categories, Tsutaya uses a clever “Lifestyle Curation” method.

Books are thoughtfully grouped together around specific personal interests, bold ideas, and daily life themes. For instance, a book about cooking might sit directly next to Japanese homeware or kitchen design pieces.

This thoughtful, unique arrangement helps visitors effortlessly discover exciting new ideas as they slowly browse. The massive bookstore also caters heavily to local families and passionate fans of Japanese pop culture.

A large, colorful children’s section proudly contains more than 15,000 wonderful books for young readers. Nearby, a dedicated manga zone happily offers popular graphic titles and officially licensed anime merchandise.

A truly great bookstore experience is always about much more than just buying reading material. The brand new TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE includes a dedicated BOOK & CAFE area for visitors to unwind.

This cozy space partners with Wawee Coffee and Cocoa Dutch to serve delicious hot drinks and snacks. Guests can easily pick up an interesting book and find a quiet corner to sit and read.

The lovely cafe area is intentionally designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding wooden bookshelves. It acts perfectly as a makeshift public library where you can comfortably review your potential purchases.

You might easily walk in for a quick morning coffee and leave with three brand new books. This clever, subtle integration makes the entire shopping process feel highly organic and completely unhurried.

Tsutaya strongly wants to encourage a vibrant, active reading culture right in the heart of the city. By beautifully blending books with coffee, art, and lifestyle goods, the store becomes a true community hub.

It is a wonderful place where people can meet friends, focus on work, or find daily inspiration. The seamless, elegant mix of Thai creativity and Japanese design sets a brilliant new standard for bookstores.

Local Thai readers already enjoy a strong bookstore culture, but this opening adds something truly special. The careful, artistic curation of Thai art alongside international literature creates a very unique, calming atmosphere.

It firmly proves that physical bookstores can still thrive when they offer a memorable, immersive experience. The smart combination of retail and relaxation makes it incredibly easy to completely lose track of time.

A Cultural Hub for Bangkok

This upcoming launch marks a highly exciting moment for the local retail and literary scene. As the bustling city continues to grow, spaces that combine culture and relaxation become increasingly valuable.

The carefully designed environment provides a much-needed sanctuary away from the busy, noisy urban streets. Whether you are hunting for a new novel or craving a quiet coffee, Tsutaya offers a perfect escape.

The highly anticipated bookstore doors will officially open to the general public on October 20. Visitors can find the massive lifestyle store easily located on the ground floor of The Storeys.

It promises to be a fantastic, lasting destination for tourists, expatriates, and local residents alike. This bold new venture truly brings a wonderful world of fresh literary inspiration to Bangkok.

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