Athletes Complain About Asian Games Housing in Japan

Last Updated on September 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

TOKYO – Athletes arriving in Japan for the 2026 Asian Games face unexpected challenges before events even begin. The Aichi-Nagoya host committee decided against building a traditional athletes’ village to save money.

Instead, they are housing over 17,000 competitors in temporary cabins, hotels, and a massive cruise ship. This unusual approach has sparked widespread complaints about cramped spaces, leaking plumbing, and operational chaos.

Delegations from across the globe have loudly voiced their frustrations with the fragmented accommodations. South Korean basketball officials called the temporary wooden cabins the worst they have ever experienced.

They pointed out that tall players cannot even stretch their legs on the tiny beds. Meanwhile, Indian representatives scrambled to book emergency hotel rooms after their accommodation quota was unexpectedly reduced.

Key Takeaways

Organizers replaced a standard athletes’ village with temporary huts, hotels, and a cruise ship to cut costs.

Over 17,000 participants are facing severe housing issues, including cramped beds and serious plumbing leaks.

Several national delegations are booking private hotels to escape the poor conditions and logistical chaos.

The organizing committee loudly defends its unconventional strategy as a smart way to manage costs. They wanted to avoid building expensive, permanent facilities that would sit empty after the event.

By using existing hotels and chartering the Costa Serena cruise ship, they hoped to provide functional living spaces. The temporary container cabins were designed to fill the remaining gaps for the thousands of arriving guests.

However, this cost-cutting vision quickly collided with the harsh reality of hosting a massive sporting event. The initial plan estimated around 15,000 participants, but that number eventually swelled to over 17,000.

This unexpected increase put immense pressure on an already fragile and fragmented housing system. Extreme weather also caused havoc, forcing the brief evacuation of hundreds of athletes when heavy rainfall hit Nagoya.

Delegations Scramble for Real Solutions

As complaints mount, several countries are taking matters into their own hands to protect their competitors. According to international news reports, Japanese organizers allegedly told frustrated teams to solve the housing shortage on their own.

In response, many delegations quickly secured extra hotel rooms to ensure their athletes could properly focus. Furthermore, even the host nation’s athletes are reportedly dealing with bizarre and chaotic room assignments.

Despite the widespread criticism, some athletes are finding the bright side of this highly unusual situation. Competitors staying on the Costa Serena cruise ship have openly praised the spacious cabins and excellent food. Still,

Asian Games organizers have promised to quickly address the mounting grievances and improve daily services. They recently opened a 24-hour resident center to handle the massive influx of urgent athlete requests. Ultimately, officials hope these last-minute efforts will salvage the event and quiet the ongoing housing backlash.

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