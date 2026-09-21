Southern Thailand

Si Phang Nga Park Closes Amid Severe Flood Threats

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Si Phang Nga Park Closes Amid Severe Flood Threats

Last Updated on September 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHANG NGA – Heavy rain continues to batter southern Thailand this week. As a result, officials at Si Phang Nga National Park have shut down four popular tourist spots. The sudden closures aim to protect both park visitors and local staff from rising waters. Authorities warn that flash floods and dangerous mudslides are highly likely in the area.

The temporary shutdown is officially scheduled to last from September 18 to 20, 2026. Park managers will closely monitor the extreme weather conditions during this time. They plan to reopen the park only when they are certain the danger has passed. The restricted areas include the stunning Tam Nang, Ton Deng, and Suan Mai waterfalls, along with Wang Pla Phluang.

Key Takeaways

  • Safety First: Si Phang Nga National Park has temporarily closed four major tourist attractions due to heavy rainfall.
  • High-Risk Areas: The closures specifically affect the Tam Nang, Ton Deng, and Suan Mai waterfalls, plus Wang Pla Phluang.
  • Weather Watch: Officials expect the restrictions to last through September 20, pending updates on flood and mudslide risks.

This safety measure directly follows an urgent alert about heavy rain and flood risks from regional meteorologists. Forecasters are tracking a surprisingly strong south-westerly monsoon moving across the Andaman Sea. This weather system is pushing intense storms right into the western coast of southern Thailand. Consequently, local disaster prevention teams are on high alert for sudden natural disasters.

The continuous downpours in the Bang Wan subdistrict pose a severe threat. Steep terrain near the waterfalls can easily give way during prolonged rainstorms. This creates a terrifying risk of mudslides sweeping through the thick jungle. Park officials quickly realized that keeping these trails open was simply too dangerous for tourists.

Wider Impacts Across Southern Provinces

Si Phang Nga is not the only area feeling the impact of these storms. A larger monsoon trough currently sits right across the entire southern region. Because of this, several neighboring provinces are also preparing for potential flooding. Places like Ranong, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun are all experiencing very heavy rainfall right now.

Travelers in these regions should pay close attention to local news updates. Strong winds are whipping up massive waves along the coastal areas. Therefore, small tourist boats have been advised to stay safely ashore. No one should attempt to visit remote jungle or coastal areas until the skies finally clear.

Safety must always come before sightseeing during monsoon season in Thailand. If you plan to visit the beautiful southern national parks soon, please double-check their current status. The natural beauty of Si Phang Nga will still be there waiting for you. For now, staying safe and dry is the smartest choice any tourist can make.

Trending News:

Authorities on Koh Phangan Investigate Jewish Chabad House

Irish Tourist, 54, Struck and Killed By Speeding SUV in Phang Nga Thailand

 

 

Electrical Leak at School Camp Leaves One Student Dead and Nine Injured
Koh Samui Construction Permit Irregularities Investigated
Israeli Man in Koh Samui Fined Over Death Threats and Bounty Claims
Violent Assault on Israeli Tourists in Koh Pha Ngan Sparks Safety Concerns
British Reality TV Star Jordan Wright, 33, Found Dead in Phuket
Share This Article
Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Thailand data centers Thailand Data Centre Boom Ignites Clean Energy Grid Worries
Next Article Athletes Complain About Asian Games Housing in Japan Athletes Complain About Asian Games Housing in Japan
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Heartbreak: Chiang Rai Girl in Coma After Car Crash Dies
Heartbreak: Chiang Rai Girl in Coma After Car Crash Dies
Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai Woman Swept Away in Flash Flood
Chiang Rai Woman Swept Away in Flash Flood Found Dead
Chiang Rai News
Xi's Health Rumors
Xi’s Health Rumors Spark Global Anxiety Amid China’s Secrecy
Crime
China's Mooncake Sales Crash
Mooncake Sales Crash in China Amid Economic Slump
China
China's AI Ambitions Clash With Deep Economic Headwinds
China’s AI Ambitions Clash With Deep Economic Headwinds
China
Abby Choi Murder Trial Begins at Hong Kong High Court
Abby Choi Murder Trial Begins at Hong Kong High Court
News Asia
Japan Typhoon Dujuan Crisis: 275 Flights Cancelled, 1.6M Evacuated
Japan Typhoon Dujuan Crisis: 275 Flights Cancelled
News Asia
Thai Badminton Star Suspended From Asian Games For Doping
Thai Badminton Star Suspended From Asian Games For Doping
Sports
Home Water Filters in Thailand
Home Water Filters in Thailand: Which Type Works?
Expat Life & Living
Thailand Marks World Car Free Day
Thailand Marks World Car Free Day as Diesel Passes 40 Baht
Environment

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google