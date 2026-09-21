Chiang Rai Pushes for Ramsar Status of Lower Ing Basin

Last Updated on September 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Local leaders and global environmental groups are working together to protect the Lower Ing River Basin. On September 19, 2026, the Living River Association officially teamed up with the IUCN. They proudly launched the “Mekong Flow” project at the Yang Hom Municipality in Chiang Rai. Key figures from the Coca-Cola Foundation and various local government offices attended the special event.

The main goal is to upgrade wetland conservation across four distinct local districts. These key areas include Thoeng, Phaya Mengrai, Khun Tan, and the Chiang Khong district. Organizers hope to eventually register the entire basin as a globally important Ramsar Site. This impressive milestone would make it the second official Ramsar Site in Chiang Rai province.

Key Takeaways

The Mekong Flow project aims to restore and protect 9,441 rai of wetlands.

Local leaders want to elevate the Lower Ing River Basin to a Ramsar Site.

Communities and agencies are actively building a long-term conservation and management network.

Pushing for Global Recognition

Representatives from the provincial environmental office highlighted the new project’s strong collaborative roots. The Mekong Flow initiative heavily focuses on preserving soil, water, and vital community forests. These important natural resources directly support the daily lives and livelihoods of nearby villages. Officials also want to use these restored wetlands to create global community products eventually.

Pakkasem Thongchai, an IUCN representative, explained the immense ecological value of these flooded forests. They act as a crucial natural bridge between the rushing river and the flatlands. The wetlands actively help slow down floodwaters and filter out harmful impurities quite naturally. They also serve as a vital backup water supply during the hot dry season.

Initial community surveys revealed 33 distinct wetland plots covering about 9,441 rai of land. Kriangkrai Chaengsawang from the Living River Association shared these impressive numbers with the attendees. The surveyed areas stretch across 12 sub-districts, including public lands and established community forests. Some major conservation sites include the sprawling Wang Suea Forest and the Boon Rueang Forest.

To effectively manage this vast area, regional experts suggest forming a unified local network. Saknarong Khobpi, a dedicated water conservation engineer, proposed uniting communities from Thoeng to Chiang Khong. This joint community network would ensure continuous, long-term care for the entire river basin. The provincial government could easily lead this working group using models from successful past projects.

Overcoming Complex Legal Hurdles

Despite strong local support, the wetland conservation push faces several incredibly tough legal challenges. Prayut Kajai, a regional forestry official, noted that some wetlands sit on restricted public lands. These specific public lands unfortunately fall under the direct care of the Thai Interior Ministry. Current property laws strictly limit turning these specific public lands into official community forests.

Suwet Hanchawong from the Coca-Cola Foundation agreed that local land laws remain highly complex. Various overlapping land titles often cause mass confusion about property rights and basic community access. However, he firmly believes the Mekong Flow project’s strong partnerships can overcome these legal barriers. Strong community involvement will clearly be the main key to solving these ongoing land disputes.

Provincial environmental director Ong-art Knutwong officially proposed creating a clear, comprehensive wetland master plan. He stated that strict land zoning would help reduce painful conflicts over future development projects. He warned that any new construction or dredging must involve true, transparent public participation. For more information on global wetland conservation efforts, experts always encourage active public education.

During the event, local residents eagerly shared their creative ideas for the basin’s future. The indigenous Tai Lue people proposed linking wetland care with their own unique cultural traditions. A community vote showed incredibly strong support for planting local foods and restoring damaged habitats. Ultimately, everyone agreed that nature conservation must clearly go hand-in-hand with solving land rights.

Trending News: