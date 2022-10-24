Connect with us

The Iconic McDonald's McRib Is Back For a Limited Time Only
The Iconic McDonald’s McRib Is Back For a Limited Time Only

Published

33 mins ago

on

The Iconic McDonald's McRib Is Back For a Limited Time Only

(CTN News) – McDonald’s; As a result of its limited-time release every year over the past few years, the BBQ burger has almost developed a cult-like following over the years as a result of its limited-time release.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s announced that, from October 23, 2022, the McRib will be returning to the McD’s menu for a limited time only, and this return will only be for a limited period of time.

It is being referred to as McDonald’s “farewell tour” of the McRib sandwich this year, but I do not think that it will be gone forever due to its popularity, which is why it is still being offered.

Served on a toasted homestyle bun, this fan-favorite sandwich consists of boneless pork dipped in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, and topped with a touch of sweet honey mustard.

In 1981, the first versions of the sandwich were introduced in Kansas City, Kansas where they quickly became a regional hit before spreading across the country and becoming one of the brand’s most highly anticipated limited-edition menu items.

Several people who are tracking the sandwich online have already reported that they have spotted it in multiple locations in Columbus today according to those who are tracking it on the internet.

The sandwich will continue to be offered by McDonald’s until November 20, 2022, after which it will no longer be available.

