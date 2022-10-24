Connect with us

Business

US Has Just 25 Days Of Diesel Supply As Demand Surges: Report
Advertisement

Business

The CEO Of Goldman Sachs Sees a High Chance Of Recession

Business

The Iconic McDonald's McRib Is Back For a Limited Time Only

Business

After 93 Years, Oakland's Legendary Danish Bakery Closes

Business

Shares Of Adidas Fall 11% As Market Weakness Takes Hold

Business

Amazon Orders Will Be Flown By a Major Passenger Airline

Business

The fashion House Balenciaga Has Broken Ties With Kanye West

Business

International Flights On American Airlines Will No Longer Offer First Class Seating

Business News

Thailand's Home Construction Costs Jump to a 10 Year High

Business

Instacart Pulls IPO on Volatile Market Conditions - Sources

Business

Quality Manager - Remote Vacancy From Uss-Express LLC

Business

Thailand's Telecom Regulator Approves True Corp, DTAC Merger

Business

HP Latex 2700 Portfolio As Well As Its Print Service Plans Have Been Launched

Business

Whirlpool Cuts Its Q3 Guidance After Missing Expectations; Shares Slide

Business

Snap's Advertising Woes Continue To Widen

Business

I Knew You Were Truffle

Business

Today's Mortgage Interest Rates: October 19, 2022 - Mortgage Rates Rose

Business

Ahead Of The October ECB Meeting, EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish

Business

Five Steps for Obtaining a Business Loan

Business

Brazilian Real in for a Turbulent Ride as Political Tensions Rise

Business

US Has Just 25 Days Of Diesel Supply As Demand Surges: Report

Published

44 mins ago

on

US Has Just 25 Days Of Diesel Supply As Demand Surges: Report

(CTN News) – Bloomberg reports that U.S. diesel stockpiles are at their lowest since 2008, with only enough fuel for a 25-day supply.

Additionally, demand is at its highest point since 2007, creating a dangerous supply/demand combination that’s causing spikes in prices.

To reduce prices, the Biden administration is looking at all options to increase the national supply of diesel.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), costs $5.34 per gallon on average. The price has increased by $1.67 per gallon since last year.

New England is hardest hit, where people burn  fuel for heat at a higher rate than anywhere else. There are a third fewer  fuel stockpiles at this time of year than they normally are.

Despite this, diesel fuel is most expensive in California, where the average cost is almost $6.50 per gallon, an increase of almost $2.00 per gallon since last year.

Additionally, it is a massive price increase over the average price of gasoline in the U.S. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is $3.87 per gallon, with California having the highest price at $5.84.

Besides maintenance season, Russia’s war in Ukraine has hurt global fuel supplies, contributing to the supply shortage. Bloomberg reports that some good news may be on the way.

Two shipping vessels diverted from their original European destinations are said to be carrying one million barrels of diesel fuel to New York.

Furthermore, a Trainer, Pennsylvania-based diesel refinery is reopening after its seasonal maintenance, which will help increase production in the United States. I hope those two things can bring diesel stockpiles back to normal-ish levels, at least temporarily.

SEE ALSO:

After 93 Years, Oakland’s Legendary Danish Bakery Closes

Shares Of Adidas Fall 11% As Market Weakness Takes Hold

The fashion House Balenciaga Has Broken Ties With Kanye West
Related Topics:
Continue Reading