Travel Thailand in a Smarter Way with eSIM

As we approach 2025, a preference for automation, mobile bookings, and tech-empowered travel continues to rise throughout the world and especially in Thailand.

Gone are the days when booking a trip or service required clients to make a phone call, speak directly to a service provider, or walk into the supplier’s office for face-to-face negotiation. Digitization has led to a rise in online bookings for everything.

Taking into consideration people’s need for instant access to information and help when being abroad, tech innovations will continue to bring ease to the travel experience. An example of existing technologies that continue to influence travel is data roaming. Data roaming occurs whenever your phone disconnects from your carrier’s network and hops on another network.

Roaming allows you to make calls, send texts, and use wireless data outside your network’s boundaries. Because data roaming is necessary if you wish to stay connected while traveling abroad, it can be a source of stress or concern for international travelers.

For fast and easy access to data roaming, you can use an eSIM. The term “eSIM” means the eSIM is embedded in your phone rather than a separate physical SIM that you have to insert. According to ESIMWORLD, the use of eSIM among global travelers traveling to Thailand instead of physical SIM cards is constantly increasing.

Why Buy an eSIM for Travel?

An eSIM is something you can buy and receive online. From a subscriber’s perspective, getting a local, physical SIM requires traveling to the country, filling out paperwork, visiting a store, and waiting in queues, which can be time-consuming and frustrating.

Getting a pocket WiFi, you must carry around and return can be annoying. The eSIM card, on the other hand, is something you can purchase online, in the comfort of your home, before traveling, or right upon arrival if you urgently need international data.

An eSIM is very easy to install. The product is delivered through email and is super convenient to set up. There is no need to use a pin or paperclip to remove your SIM. Everything is done digitally by scanning a QR code, tapping a few buttons, and following easy steps.

Using an eSIM Plan is less expensive than the traditional route and allows you to avoid unexpected roaming charges. The truth is that automatic roaming provided by your domestic carrier is way pricier than the affordable prepaid eSIM Plans available through eSIM online stores like ESIM THAILAND. With eSIM, you can set your device only to use data.

With the eSIM, you can keep receiving texts and calls from your original number, something a regular SIM card couldn’t do. With dual SIM technology, you can set your cellular plan as a domestic country number and your data plan as a local eSIM plan.

Built into a phone, a Nano SIM card takes about 8.8mm of space, while the eSIM feature takes about 4 mm. With this extra space, new generation phones will have extra room for additional features and battery power. Last but not least, eSIM is also great for the environment as it will progressively reduce plastic SIM cards’ use.

Guide & Tips using eSIM

Compatible Phones with eSIM

Not all the devices are compatible with eSIM, since it is the latest technology. The first mobile device that is compatible with eSIM was released in 2017. If you’ve purchased a new smartphone recently, there’s a high possibility of supporting eSIM since most of the new smartphone models released after 2020 supported eSIM.

To briefly check the list of compatible phones here is the list :

Apple: Released after iPhone XS / XR

Samsung: Released after Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip

Google: Released after Pixel 3a

Even if your device supports eSIM, you need to check if your domestic carrier didn’t lock your device preventing you from using other roaming services. Also, there are some cases where the device supports Dual SIM with two physical SIMs, not eSIM. This depends on your device manufacturer’s country or domestic carrier.

For instance, the Apple iPhone devices purchased from mainland China aren’t compatible with eSIM. And those purchased from Hong Kong and Macao are also not compatible with eSIM except for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE 2020, and iPhone XS. To check if your device supports eSIM, go to your device settings and find if there are 2 IMEI numbers (or IMEI numbers for digital SIM.)

How to install and use eSIM

After you’ve checked that your device is compatible with eSIM and unlocked from your domestic carrier, you are almost ready to use eSIM for travel. You can fill out the check-out form and place an order online. Your eSIM will automatically be sent to your email address, written in the order form. (Make sure to write down your email address correctly!) If you have received your eSIM QR code and details, you must stay connected to strong WiFi signals while activating the eSIM plan. The recommended way is to use hotel or airport WiFi to install the plan.

Mostly, you can add the plan by scanning the QR code like this :

Apple iOS devices: Go to [Settings] – [Cellular/mobile data] – [Add Cellular Plan]

Samsung Android devices: Go to [Settings] – [Connections] – [SIM Card Manager] – [Add a Mobile Plan] – [Scan Carrier QR code]

Google Android devices: Go to [Settings] – [Network & Internet] – [Mobile Network] – [Download a SIM instead]

If you have trouble installing the plan with a QR code, you can also manually enter the information provided with the QR code to activate the plan. eSIM validity will start as soon as you install the QR code on the device. Considering your trip schedule, you can install your eSIM before or after your arrival.

How much data do I need in Travel?

When it comes to selecting eSIM data plans, it is quite hard to know how much data you need for your upcoming trip. Also, considering that Gigabytes are intangible, people find data roaming complicated. A suitable data package highly depends on how you want to use data. In general, average people use nearly 500MB of data per day during their trip.

According to the approximate statistics, you can find 2,500 routes via Google maps with 1GB of data. Also, you can watch 1.2 hours of 720p YouTube videos or listen to 200 songs on Spotify with 1GB. Choose your eSIM data package by considering how you are going to use data while traveling.

Roaming is necessary to stay connected with friends and family and comfortably navigate a new city. With new technology, eSIM has become the preferred way to conveniently and affordably get data from your phone from travel-centric providers.

They will connect you to the best network carriers for optimal coverage in the country you visit and provide excellent customer support. Plans that vary in GB and prices are offered depending on your travel profile, length of travel, budget, and needs. eSIM can be bought and fully activated online, before or during your trip, through a QR code system. Take advantage of this incredible service if you plan on visiting Thailand.

