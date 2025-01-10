Building Owners in Mae Sai Volunteer to Demolish Their Buildings

To prevent another severe flood like the one that hit Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, some property owners along the Sai River have chosen to demolish their buildings voluntarily. However, others are waiting for clarification on compensation since some buildings are rented from the Crown Property Bureau or mortgaged with banks.

This announcement coincides with the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) preparing to dredge the Sai and Ruak rivers in March. The goal is to finish the work before the rainy season begins.

The Thai-Myanmar Joint Committee on the Fixed Border recently approved plans to dredge the Sai River and adjust its banks to reduce ongoing flooding risks.

Mr. Prasong Lao-on, Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai, instructed Mr. Sittisak Injai-kham, acting as Mae Sai District Chief, to lead a meeting explaining surveys of areas encroaching on the Thailand-Myanmar border. Local authorities, community leaders, and affected residents attended the session.

Dredging Mae Sai Rivers

During the meeting, Mr. Prasong explained the background of the border survey, highlighted encroached areas, and asked for cooperation in managing structures to address flood risks. The floods in September and October 2024 caused significant damage, emphasizing the urgency of these actions.

The survey found 26 structures encroaching on the Sai River. Of these, 25 owners were present at the meeting, and 18 accepted the findings. Some participants reserved their opinions, while vendors from Sai Lom Joy Market requested time to sell their goods, citing income losses from the floods. They expressed willingness to follow future government decisions.

The ONWR outlined its plan to dredge and improve the Sai and Ruak rivers. The Sai River project spans 14.45 kilometres, divided into two sections: 12.39 kilometres for Zone 1 and 2.06 kilometres for Zone 2. Additionally, 3.96 kilometres of embankment will be built. For the Ruak River, dredging has already covered 30.89 kilometres, with surveys and designs now complete.

Once the Joint Committee on the Fixed Border approves, the ONWR and Royal Thai Army will request funding to begin the work in March. The project aims to finish by May 2025, with an estimated budget of 100 million baht.

The plan will affect 843 households. This includes 178 landowners with title deeds, 162 properties under the Crown Property Bureau, and over 500 homes in other areas.

