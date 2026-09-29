Thailand Airline Rebooking Rights During Disruptions

Last Updated on September 29, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

A canceled or delayed flight in Thailand can leave you unsure what the airline must offer and what you should do next. Your options depend on whether your flight is domestic or international, how long the delay lasts, and what caused the disruption.

For scheduled flights, Civil Aviation Board Regulation No. 101 is Thailand’s main local framework. Compensation isn’t guaranteed in every case, but you may have a right to rebooking, a refund, or assistance; first, check which rules apply to your disruption and what the airline is offering. See Thailand’s flight delay compensation rules.

Key Takeaways

Civil Aviation Board Regulation No. 101 took effect May 20, 2025, and covers scheduled domestic flights and international flights departing Thailand. Passengers generally need a confirmed booking and must meet check-in requirements. Read the regulation.

For delays longer than two hours, airlines must provide care such as refreshments and communication access. Longer delays may qualify for compensation, depending on duration and route.

After a cancellation, you may be offered a refund or rebooking, plus assistance where required. Your options depend on the circumstances and applicable rules.

Compensation isn’t automatic. Advance notice, extraordinary circumstances, and a timely alternative flight can affect eligibility. Keep your booking and disruption notices, and review Thailand’s flight delay and cancellation rules.

Airline Rebooking Rights During Thailand Disruptions: What the Rules Provide

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Board Regulation No. 101 covers scheduled domestic flights and international flights departing Thailand. It sets separate rules for passenger care, compensation, and options such as a refund or rerouting. The cause of a disruption can affect whether compensation is due, so check the airline’s explanation and the current CAAT passenger-rights guidance.

How delay and cancellation thresholds differ by flight type

Care and compensation are separate rights. When a delay exceeds two hours, airlines generally must provide food and drinks, plus access to communication. Cash compensation starts at later thresholds and varies by flight type.

Disruption Reported compensation threshold Domestic delay THB 1,200 when the delay exceeds five hours Domestic cancellation THB 1,500 International delay THB 1,500 when the delay exceeds five hours; after more than 10 hours, distance-based amounts apply International delay over 10 hours THB 2,000 for routes up to 1,500 km; THB 3,500 for routes from 1,500 to 3,500 km; THB 4,500 for routes over 3,500 km

These amounts are subject to applicable exceptions and current CAAT guidance. In particular, the reason for a delay or cancellation may affect compensation eligibility. A payment for disruption also differs from an offer to put you on another flight: compensation does not replace your separate refund or rerouting options. For more on cancellation remedies, see Thailand airline refund and rebooking rights.

What airlines may offer instead of cash

Under the applicable rules, an airline may offer a credit shell, travel voucher, frequent-flyer miles, or another equivalent form of compensation where alternatives are allowed. The alternative must meet the required value, and the airline should explain its terms and restrictions. You must consent before accepting a non-cash substitute.

Before you agree, ask whether the offer is a required remedy or a voluntary replacement for cash compensation. Also confirm the expiration date, any blackout periods, transfer limits, and whether you can use it for taxes or fees. If you prefer cash, say so clearly and keep a record of the airline’s offer and your response.

A voucher or miles payment addresses compensation only. It does not automatically settle your right to a refund or rerouting after a cancellation. Review each option separately before accepting an offer, and save your booking confirmation and disruption notices in case you need to follow up.

How to Get Rebooked or Request a Refund

After a cancellation or involuntary denied boarding, speak with airline staff before leaving the airport. Ask for a flight to your ticketed destination or a refund of the unused fare and fees, then get the airline’s decision in writing. Rebooking, care, and compensation are separate issues, so review each offer on its own.

What to ask the airline counter or gate agent

Ask when the next available flight departs and whether the airline can reroute you through another airport or on a different carrier. Compare the proposed arrival time, routing, and any added costs with your original itinerary.

If the wait may run overnight, ask whether the airline will arrange a hotel and airport transfers. Also ask about meals, drinks, and communication access. Before accepting a refund, confirm whether it covers the unused ticket and fees, and how it affects onward travel. Request written confirmation of the disruption, its specific reason, and the expected delay whenever possible.

What evidence to save before leaving the airport

Keep your boarding passes and booking confirmation, plus any receipts for food, lodging, or transport. Save airline emails and text messages, and take time-stamped screenshots of departure boards or app updates. Write down staff names, conversation times, and what they told you.

Itemized receipts and time-stamped records can support a reimbursement request or complaint. Keep copies of everything and submit claims through the airline’s official process.

How weather, airport closures, and other emergencies affect compensation

Severe weather, political events, airport closures, or other unavoidable circumstances may affect eligibility for fixed compensation if the airline took appropriate measures. However, the cause alone does not settle every part of your claim. Depending on the applicable rule and circumstances, care or a refund or rerouting option may still apply.

Separate airline responsibility from the cause of the disruption

Ask the airline to identify the specific cause and explain in writing which remedy it will provide or deny. A severe storm differs from a staffing or operational problem within the carrier’s control, but don’t assume that the stated cause resolves every refund, care, or compensation question.

When overnight care and practical help still matter

When applicable assistance rules require it, ask the airline to arrange food and drinks, communication access, a hotel, and transfers if an overnight stay becomes necessary. Request these services before paying out of pocket. If you must make reasonable arrangements yourself, keep itemized receipts and ask how to submit them.

Missed connections and international rules can change your options

Check whether all flights are on one through-ticket. If they are, ask the operating or ticketing carrier to reroute you to your final destination and document the disrupted leg. With separate tickets, the next airline may treat a missed flight as a no-show, so contact it immediately and check its conditions of carriage.

The Montreal Convention may support claims for proven losses on qualifying international trips, but it does not provide fixed cash compensation for every delay. EU261 generally applies to flights departing the EU, not ordinary domestic Thai flights or most trips originating in Thailand.

How to escalate a claim if the airline does not help

Send the airline a dated written complaint. Ask for a case number and a clear explanation of its decision, and attach your booking records, receipts, and disruption evidence. Thailand’s older refund guidance described seven days for cash refunds and 45 days for card refunds, while newer CAB 101 guidance may use different deadlines. Confirm the current process with CAAT or the carrier; Bangkok Airways’ passenger-rights notice provides a carrier example. If the airline does not resolve the issue, check CAAT’s current passenger-rights guidance and its complaint process. You can also review Thailand airline refund rights for canceled flights.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand flight disruption claims can involve more than one rule, especially when your trip includes international or separately ticketed flights. These answers cover common situations that can affect your next steps.

Do Thailand’s passenger rules cover international flights?

Yes. Civil Aviation Board Regulation No. 101 covers scheduled domestic flights and international scheduled flights departing Thailand, including services operated by Thai and foreign airlines. However, other rules may also apply based on your itinerary, destination, and point of departure.

Can I refuse a voucher and ask for cash?

Some alternative forms of compensation require your consent, so ask whether the airline is offering a voucher in place of a payment or as a separate option. Before accepting, ask the airline to identify the specific rule behind its offer and explain the available payment options. Keep its answer in writing, especially if the voucher has restrictions or an expiration date.

Does bad weather mean the airline owes nothing?

No. Extraordinary circumstances such as severe weather may affect eligibility for fixed compensation, but they don’t automatically remove every passenger protection. Depending on the applicable rules and circumstances, you may still have rights to care, a refund, or rerouting.

What if the airline rebooks me for the next day?

Ask the airline to confirm the new itinerary in writing, including your flight number, departure time, and arrival destination. If the overnight wait requires assistance, ask whether it will provide meals, a hotel, transfers, and any other help required under the applicable rules. Keep receipts if you pay for necessary expenses yourself, and review these steps to protect your money after a flight cancellation.

Can I claim for a missed flight on a separate ticket?

A separate ticket can limit the first airline’s responsibility for a later flight because that connection may not form part of the same booking. Contact the second carrier as soon as possible, explain the disruption, and ask about rebooking options and fees. Save both bookings and the first airline’s disruption notice in case you need to support a request.

Where should I complain if the airline rejects my request?

Send a written complaint to the airline first, with your booking details, the remedy you requested, and any supporting records. If the issue remains unresolved, check CAAT’s current passenger complaint guidance and its complaint process. Keep a copy of your submission and the airline’s response.