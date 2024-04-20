Connect with us

Super Micro Plunges Ahead Of Earnings As Investors Rotate Out Of Hot AI Stock
Bitcoin Price Briefly Dropped Below $60,000 Before Rebounding

Amazon UK May Be Forced To Recognize Unions After GMB Wins Ballot Right

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

Binance's Efforts To Resolve Its Executive Detention Situation

Blackstone's Credit And Retail Lines Beat Expectations By a Margin

Why is RPO Software a Must-have Tool for RPO Businesses?

Results For Infosys Q4 Will Be Announced Soon; Here Is What To Expect.

Bitcoin Dips To $65,500 As Fezoo Takes On Binance And OKEx

Red Lobster Company Is Considering Filing For Bankruptcy

Stock Of Super Micro Computer Soars 10% During Analyst Call

Jio Financial Shares Rise After BlackRock JV Announcement

Bank Of America Tops Expectations On Interest Income, Investment Banking

The Verizon $100M Class-Action Settlement: How To Claim

Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Drop Due To Middle East Tensions

Nippon Steel's Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand

AlishbaW

Published

13 mins ago

on

Super Micro
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(CTN News) – Super Micro Computer shares plunged 18% on Friday as investors reduced their holdings of one of the market’s hottest stocks ahead of the company’s earnings report later this month.

Super Micro shares have been 168% up this year after joining the S&P 500 in March of this year. Even after doing so, the shares are still up 246% from the same period a year earlier.

The Super Micro company is a primary vendor for NVIDIA, whose proprietary technology is the base for today’s most powerful artificial intelligence models and whose technology is the basis for most of them that can be implemented today.

As announced in the company’s press release on Friday, the company will report the financial results of its fiscal third quarter for April before the end of this month, according to the press release.

There was a change in the company’s pattern of providing preliminary results, which had been very common in the past.

The second quarter of 2008 was the first time Super Micro had raised its revenue and earnings guidance since it had announced its second quarter results 11 days earlier.

On the surface, it might seem as if the stock was headed for the steepest drop since it dropped nearly 20% on February 16, which was when it started its downward trend.

Even though Super Micro has been benefiting from Nvidia’s presence in the market, competition remains extremely fierce, with competitors such as Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise planning to introduce systems that will employ Nvidia’s latest generation of Blackwell graphics processing units in order to win market share.

Alishba Waris

