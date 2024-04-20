Connect with us

Bitcoin Price Briefly Dropped Below $60,000 Before Rebounding
Super Micro Plunges Ahead Of Earnings As Investors Rotate Out Of Hot AI Stock

Amazon UK May Be Forced To Recognize Unions After GMB Wins Ballot Right

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

Binance's Efforts To Resolve Its Executive Detention Situation

Blackstone's Credit And Retail Lines Beat Expectations By a Margin

Why is RPO Software a Must-have Tool for RPO Businesses?

Results For Infosys Q4 Will Be Announced Soon; Here Is What To Expect.

Bitcoin Dips To $65,500 As Fezoo Takes On Binance And OKEx

Red Lobster Company Is Considering Filing For Bankruptcy

Stock Of Super Micro Computer Soars 10% During Analyst Call

Jio Financial Shares Rise After BlackRock JV Announcement

Bank Of America Tops Expectations On Interest Income, Investment Banking

The Verizon $100M Class-Action Settlement: How To Claim

Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Drop Due To Middle East Tensions

Nippon Steel's Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand

Bitcoin Price Briefly Dropped Below $60,000 Before Rebounding

AlishbaW

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bitcoin
Omar Marques | Lightrocket | Getty Images

(CTN News) – A rebound from a drop below $60,000 on Friday led Bitcoin to rise above $64,000, as the cryptocurrency continued to undergo volatility in the lead-up to the upcoming halving, as it continues to witness volatility.

Bitcoin was trading around $63,800.00 on Monday, according to Coin Metrics, which indicated it hovered on the flat line.

In Thursday’s late hours, Bitcoin fell below the $60,000 threshold.

As the market prepares for the upcoming halving, which is slated to take place this week, there have been recent fluctuations in the market. As a result, bitcoin miners’ rewards are slashed in half according to this rule. There is a halving process on the blockchain every four years and it is written into the blockchain code. The result is a slowing supply.

Prior to the bitcoin price halving, the cryptocurrency experienced bull runs.

Last weekend, Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, affecting cryptocurrency prices. Bitcoin hovered around $70,000 on Saturday.

Bitcoin faces other headwinds at present.

It is pertinent to note that crypto markets were not solely impacted by geopolitical tensions. According to analysts at cryptocurrency bank Amina, “we can see similar bearish sentiments across miners’ behavior, trading volumes, and ETF flows, as well as news on US inflation data.”

Analysts at Amina have reported that miners are selling in advance of the halving. Halving rewards may result in some operations becoming unprofitable due to reward reduction. In order to strengthen their balance sheets, miners are looking for ways to increase production.

Miner balances are dropping significantly at the moment. Amina explained that this is due to heavy selling by miners as they scramble to take profits before the price halving takes place.

The net flows through spot exchange-traded funds have been negative since last week, according to Amina analysts – further pressuring the cryptocurrency.

As price has increased by over 50% this year, it has been another strong year for the cryptocurrency. March marked highest point, exceeding $73,000.

The bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which were approved in the United States earlier this year, contributed significantly to last year’s gains.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

