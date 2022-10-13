Connect with us

Here Is How Starbucks Customers Can Earn Delta SkyMiles With Purchases
Business

(CTN News) – With the announcement of this partnership, Starbucks and Delta Air Lines will allow their loyalty members to earn rewards with qualifying coffee purchases.

Beginning Wednesday, Starbucks customers can earn one Delta SkyMile for every dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating  locations.

On days when Delta flights are scheduled, customers who make purchases at Starbucks will earn double “stars” on their purchases.

This promotion, which was announced Wednesday, is only available to Rewards members and Delta SkyMiles members.

Starbucks and Delta loyalty members who link their accounts through Dec. 31 will receive 500 SkyMiles, as well as 150 “stars” toward a beverage.

As part of Delta’s annual Choice Benefits for Medallion-tier members beginning in 2024, Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles members will also have the option to select 4,000 stars.

As a result of this new partnership with Starbucks, we will be able to provide our customers with more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground,” said Prashant Sharma, Delta’s vice president of loyalty in a press release issued on Wednesday.

However, Starbucks and Delta note that purchases of alcoholic beverages, gift cards and e-gift cards, as well as taxes and tips, are excluded from qualifying purchases.

Travel dates are also subject to additional restrictions, according to the official terms and conditions.

Rewards currently has over 27 million members, while Delta’s program has over 100 million, the carrier confirmed to Nexstar on Wednesday.

Currently, both loyalty programs are attracting new members, with Starbucks recently launching its Reward Together program, which would link its loyalty program with other global brands (Delta being the first example).

Additionally, Delta has already partnered with numerous airlines, credit card companies, and brands to offer SkyMiles for qualifying purchases, including Lyft, Instacart, and even Ticketmaster, among others.

