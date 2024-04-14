Connect with us

Business

Nippon Steel's Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval
Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 

Business

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

Business

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society

Business

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand

Business

Amazon CEO Says It's a Pity That The iRobot Deal Didn't Work Out:

Business

Short-Seller Accuses Globe Life Of Insurance Fraud, Shares Plummet 50%

Business

51 Million AT&T Customers Were Affected By AT&T's Data Breach

Business

Bitcoin Leads The NFT Market With a Slight Increase in Sales

Business Cryptocurrency

Thailand Cracks Down on Scammers Using P2P Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Business

Domestic Airlines Reduce Airfare Rates For Songkran 2024

Business

Government Cuts Transfer Fees to Stimulate Thailand's Housing Market

Business

Bitcoin Spike Boosts Coinbase, MicroStrategy Stock Prices

Business

Globally, Alibaba Cloud Slashes Prices as AI Demand Grows

Business

Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers

Business

Adani Invests $2.3 Lac In Renewable Energy And Manufacturing

Business

Pemex Oil Platform Fire Kills One And Seriously Injures Two

Business

This Week, Target Will Launch a New Paid Membership Program

Business

More Banks Are Opening Branches Since The Turn Of The Century

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

Business

Nippon Steel’s Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Nippon Steel's Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval

(CTN News) – During an extraordinary online meeting on Friday, United States Nippon Steel Corp. shareholders voted to approve the acquisition proposal submitted by its Japanese peer, Nippon Steel Corp., United States Steel Corp. announced on Friday.

Due to the fact that the approval rate for the project exceeded 98 percent, the approval marks a significant step towards the development of South Korean Nippon Steel. This will make it the third largest steelmaker in terms of crude steel production volume, following Japanese Nippon Steel.

The United Steelworkers trade union has raised a number of objections regarding the future of this deal. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding the future of this agreement.

Furthermore, there seems to be a growing political controversy surrounding the proposed acquisition of the company.

This controversy is also surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election in the autumn of this year. The proposal has been opposed by both the current president, Joe Biden, and the former president, Donald Trump. As well as the current president, Biden, Trump has voiced his opposition to the proposal.

In response to unfair competition from China, the transaction will make U.S. Steel and the domestic Nippon Steel industry stronger and more competitive, which will enhance the legacy of steel that is mined, melted, and manufactured in the United States,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said in a statement released following the shareholder meeting.

It has been confirmed via the release of a separate statement by Nippon Steel Vice Chairman, Takahiro Mori, that there have been several important steps taken to ensure that the acquisition will be completed in a satisfactory manner.”

SEE ALSO:

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies