Nippon Steel’s Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval

(CTN News) – During an extraordinary online meeting on Friday, United States Nippon Steel Corp. shareholders voted to approve the acquisition proposal submitted by its Japanese peer, Nippon Steel Corp., United States Steel Corp. announced on Friday.

Due to the fact that the approval rate for the project exceeded 98 percent, the approval marks a significant step towards the development of South Korean Nippon Steel. This will make it the third largest steelmaker in terms of crude steel production volume, following Japanese Nippon Steel.

The United Steelworkers trade union has raised a number of objections regarding the future of this deal. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding the future of this agreement.

Furthermore, there seems to be a growing political controversy surrounding the proposed acquisition of the company.

This controversy is also surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election in the autumn of this year. The proposal has been opposed by both the current president, Joe Biden, and the former president, Donald Trump. As well as the current president, Biden, Trump has voiced his opposition to the proposal.

In response to unfair competition from China, the transaction will make U.S. Steel and the domestic Nippon Steel industry stronger and more competitive, which will enhance the legacy of steel that is mined, melted, and manufactured in the United States,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said in a statement released following the shareholder meeting.

It has been confirmed via the release of a separate statement by Nippon Steel Vice Chairman, Takahiro Mori, that there have been several important steps taken to ensure that the acquisition will be completed in a satisfactory manner.”



