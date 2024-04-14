Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 
Advertisement

Business

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

Business

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society

Business

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand

Business

Amazon CEO Says It's a Pity That The iRobot Deal Didn't Work Out:

Business

Short-Seller Accuses Globe Life Of Insurance Fraud, Shares Plummet 50%

Business

51 Million AT&T Customers Were Affected By AT&T's Data Breach

Business

Bitcoin Leads The NFT Market With a Slight Increase in Sales

Business Cryptocurrency

Thailand Cracks Down on Scammers Using P2P Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Business

Domestic Airlines Reduce Airfare Rates For Songkran 2024

Business

Government Cuts Transfer Fees to Stimulate Thailand's Housing Market

Business

Bitcoin Spike Boosts Coinbase, MicroStrategy Stock Prices

Business

Globally, Alibaba Cloud Slashes Prices as AI Demand Grows

Business

Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers

Business

Adani Invests $2.3 Lac In Renewable Energy And Manufacturing

Business

Pemex Oil Platform Fire Kills One And Seriously Injures Two

Business

This Week, Target Will Launch a New Paid Membership Program

Business

More Banks Are Opening Branches Since The Turn Of The Century

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

Business

Walmart Pays Up After Being Accused Of Overcharging Customers By $500

Business

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 

(CTN News) – There has been a decline of nearly 5% in the overall Bitcoin crypto market capitalization since yesterday, and a decline of 13% in the market for meme coins.

Despite the price drop, Bitcoin’s daily trading volume rose by 60%, suggesting that investors are in the process of selling their holdings more widely. There were also $55 million in net outflows yesterday from bitcoin ETFs.

As a whistleblower and computer intelligence consultant, Snowden is famous for leaking classified information from the National Security Agency and he took to social media to dismiss this panic that was being expressed.

In a short tweet, Snowden emphasized the fact that price is almost at the same level as it was a week ago, despite overnight liquidation, even though the price went down over the weekend.

It has been noted that Bitcoin has shown notable volatility whenever ETFs have experienced a net outflow of funds. However, Bitcoin’s price has remained solidly bullish over the course of this year despite monthly volatility.

The largest cryptocurrency started the year at $42,000 and has since rallied to $50,000 in February. BTC reached an all-time high of $73,000 in March, making it the highest value ever reached by BTC.

In spite of yesterday’s sharp movement in Bitcoin’s price, Snowden’s optimism stands to reason, as the fear and greed index still sits at ‘Greed’ even after yesterday’s sharp market downturn.

However, the altcoin market recorded the largest losses during the past 24 hours, as major tokens like Solana, XRP, and Avalanche have suffered nearly a 10% drop since yesterday.

SEE ALSO:

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies