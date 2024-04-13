Connect with us

Business

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht
Advertisement

Business

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society

Business

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand

Business

Amazon CEO Says It's a Pity That The iRobot Deal Didn't Work Out:

Business

Short-Seller Accuses Globe Life Of Insurance Fraud, Shares Plummet 50%

Business

51 Million AT&T Customers Were Affected By AT&T's Data Breach

Business

Bitcoin Leads The NFT Market With a Slight Increase in Sales

Business Cryptocurrency

Thailand Cracks Down on Scammers Using P2P Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Business

Domestic Airlines Reduce Airfare Rates For Songkran 2024

Business

Government Cuts Transfer Fees to Stimulate Thailand's Housing Market

Business

Bitcoin Spike Boosts Coinbase, MicroStrategy Stock Prices

Business

Globally, Alibaba Cloud Slashes Prices as AI Demand Grows

Business

Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers

Business

Adani Invests $2.3 Lac In Renewable Energy And Manufacturing

Business

Pemex Oil Platform Fire Kills One And Seriously Injures Two

Business

This Week, Target Will Launch a New Paid Membership Program

Business

More Banks Are Opening Branches Since The Turn Of The Century

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

Business

Walmart Pays Up After Being Accused Of Overcharging Customers By $500

Business

$1 Billion Bitcoin Whale Buys Assets: Bullish Outlook?

Business

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

Avatar of CTN News

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Gold Price Hits Record High as Baht Plunges Against US Dollar

Thailand Gold Traders Association said on Saturday morning that the buying gold price today for decorative gold was 39,916.28 baht per baht weight, and for gold bars was 40,650 baht per baht weight.

The selling price for gold ornaments was 41,250 baht per baht weight, while gold bars were 40,750 baht per baht weight. This indicates that gold prices plummeted 600 baht since Friday’s closure.

On Friday, according to the Gold Trader Association the purchase price for gold jewelry closed at 40,507.52 baht per baht weight and 41,250 for gold bars.

The selling rates for gold ornaments concluded at 41,850 baht per baht weight and 41,350 for gold bars, both the highest this year. On Friday, the gold price changed 25 times.

Gold Price in Thailand

Thailand’s fondness for gold is more than just decoration or financial stability; it is profoundly ingrained in the societal fabric. In Thailand, gold is considered not only an important commercial item, but also a symbol of luck and success.

Why does this matter? Because gold’s cultural importance has a considerable impact on its market dynamics, daily price swings have become a national issue of attention.

For the average person, swings in gold prices can be a two-edged sword. A surge in gold prices may appear to be terrible news if you’re looking to buy a new piece of jewelry—it’s as if the cosmos is saying, “Not today!” However, for those who already own gold, a rise in prices may feel like an unexpected windfall, a blessing from the economic gods!

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies