Connect with us

Health

Boys With Diabetes Are More Likely To Drink Sweetened Drinks
Advertisement

Health

Pfizer's Lawsuit Against Moderna Over COVID-19 Has Been Paused

Health

CBD vs. Medical Cannabis: Understanding Their Applications and Benefits

Health

Best Resorts in Thailand: Best Retreats for Health and Wellness

Health

Why Therapy Matters in Addressing Mental Health in The Workplace

Health

Amazing Benefits Of Cannabidiol Edibles

Health

Thailand Cracks Down on E-Cigarettes and Vapers at Schools

Health

Prostate Cancer Scans Are Cheaper, Faster, And Can Help More Men

Health

$5B Deal Talks Between Pfizer And Global Blood Therapeutics

Health News News Asia

Hong Kong Man Contracts Herpes Virus B After Monkey Bite

Health

Bird Flu Outbreak In The US Is The Subject Of A CDC Health Alert

Health

COVID-19 Vaccines For High-Risk Groups To Be Piled Up In South Korea

Health

What to Do (and Not Do) Before Visiting the Beauty Clinic for Skin Treatments—6 Vital Tips All Women Should Know

Health

Following Measles Cases, TB Breaks Out In Chicago Migrant Shelters

Health News

Concern Grows Over Children Using e-Cigarettes and Vapers in Thailand

Health News Regional News Tourism

Thailand's Government Considers Emergency Health Insurance for Tourists

Health

Prostate Cancer Treatment 225Ac-J591 Is Approved By The FDA

Health

Patients With Breast Cancer May Be Able To Skip Chemotherapy

Health

Texans Spread Bird Flu From Cow To Cow And Human To Human

Health

When Adderall Is Short, Can Medical Marijuana Help?

Health

Boys With Diabetes Are More Likely To Drink Sweetened Drinks

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Boys With Diabetes Are More Likely To Drink Sweetened Drinks

(CTN News) – According to experts, boys who drink sweetened beverages on a regular basis will be more likely to develop diabetes, specifically Type 2 diabetes during adolescence, as a result of their regular consumption of sweetened beverages.

A study has shown that boys who regularly consume sweetened beverages and fruit juices during childhood are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes in middle age when compared to girls who consume the same beverages and fruit juices in childhood.

In order to conduct this study, data were gathered from a research project that involved women and their children.

As the results of the study indicate, it appears that consumption of sweetened beverages and pure fruit juices during childhood and adolescence significantly increases the risk of insulin resistance, which results in the development of Type 2.

According to the study, daily consumption of sweetened beverages during childhood may increase the risk of insulin resistance by up to 34%, as a result of the development of insulin resistance.

In contrast, fresh fruits are not associated with an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, while dried fruits are associated with a lower risk.

Despite the fact that these findings are preliminary, the researchers stressed that they have highlighted a potential link between the consumption of sweetened beverages and the onset of diabetes, despite the fact that the results are preliminary.

As the findings of the study did not provide a clear explanation of why boys face a higher risk of diabetes compared to girls, the researchers decided it was necessary to conduct further research in order to clarify this association.

SEE ALSO:

Pfizer’s Lawsuit Against Moderna Over COVID-19 Has Been Paused

CBD vs. Medical Cannabis: Understanding Their Applications and Benefits

Best Resorts in Thailand: Best Retreats for Health and Wellness
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies