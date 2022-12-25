BNB Chain Monthly Stars Update For December

(CTN News) – As of now, there are four BNB Chain projects that have impressive numbers and incoming launches to highlight the program’s potential.

The BNB Chain’s December Stars

The BNB Chain December Monthly Stars are active and growing each month!

There have been four projects in the chain that have hit significant metrics in the month-to-month program, which has been updated as part of the Christmas update.

It is pertinent to note that the tweet update on Dec. 24 came less than a week after the eight stars were announced by the BNB Chain. In this month’s selection, there are eight projects chosen:

Tap Fantasy, Hooked Protocol, Wyre, NFTscan, Yuliverse, Zebec Protocol, Lifeform, and Superpower Squad.

The following four projects have been updated by BNB:

It was announced that Tap Fantasy had launched its Sakura Exclusive Championship NFT for Season 2.

In the single hashtag campaign # wildcash, Hooked Protocol managed to maintain over 3 million monthly users and 25 million TikTok views on a single hashtag campaign.

It is expected that Wyre will be launching BNB and BUSD as part of its API suite which has been integrated with BNB Chain.

HALOWORLD gameplay will be introduced to Lifeformers on December 26th, and it is estimated that over 206k coins will be distributed.

Each month, BNB Chain offers a monthly stars program which is aimed at tracking protocols, incubating them, and providing feedback for their short-term improvement.

There is no doubt that the final program of the year should help boost the exposure and progress of the eight projects that are involved.

This is what BNB Chain is all about:

In addition to being a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain, BNB is also an alternative to Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which is also powered by Binance.

It comprises the BNB Beacon Chain as well as the BNB Smart Chain, both of which are EVM compatible and facilitate the creation of a multi-chain ecosystem.

Using the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build an infrastructure that will be able to power the parallel virtual ecosystem that will be present around the world.

SEE ALSO:

Christmas Eve And Day Stores? Walmart, Target, Costco