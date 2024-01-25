Connect with us

Business

In 2024, Intel Stock Could Be a Good Investment
Advertisement

Business

Digital Marketing with AI: How it is revolutionizing the industry

Business

Binance.US Is Subject To Alaskan And Floridan Regulators

Business

Thailand's Household Debt to Hit 91.4 Percent of GDP By Years End

Business

Salesforce Is The Latest Technology Giant To Announce Significant Job Cuts

Business

IBM Forecasts Revenue Growth Above AI Adoption Estimates

Business

PayPal Launches AI-Based Products With a New CEO

Business

Q4 Comcast Earnings: More Than Revenues and Earnings Per Share

Business

Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $40,000 As Grayscale Outflows Continue

Business

Blackstone's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Rise 4% Thanks To Asset Sales

Business

AT&T's Equipment Writedown Hurts Annual Profit Outlook, Shares Fall

Business

EBay Will Cut 1,000 Jobs, Or 9% Of Its Full-Time Staff

Business

What Flaws Might Your Business’s Security Protocols Have?

Business

Bitcoin's Performance on Wall Street: What Can We Expect?

Business

Profit Forecast For 3M Squeezed By Sluggish Electronics And China Demand

Business

Verizon's Mobile Turnaround Adds The Most New Customers In 2 Years

Business

The Johnson & Johnson Company Has Resolved 42 Talc Investigations

Business

A 5-Step Guide To Getting A Startup Business Loan

Business

Activist Investors Sue Exxon Mobil To Prevent Climate Change Proposals

Business

Gold Prices Spike 10% On Rate Cut Speculation, According To UBS

Business

In 2024, Intel Stock Could Be a Good Investment

Published

6 days ago

on

In 2024, Intel Stock Could Be a Good Investment

(CTN News) – Investors in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have had a difficult time over the last few years. At least for a decade, the company accounted for over 80% of the central processing unit (CPU) market, and was the primary chip supplier for Apple’s MacBook line.

In spite of its dominance, has become complacent, making it susceptible to more innovative competitors.

Throughout 2017, Advanced Micro Devices gradually reduced share of the global CPU market, which now stands at 69%. It was then that Apple decided to cut its ties in 2020 in favor of more powerful in-house hardware designs.

In the subsequent three years, the stock price has decreased by 7%. A 20% decrease in annual revenue was accompanied by a 90% decrease in operating income.

Although has fallen from grace, the fall has seemed to ignite a fire under the company once again. From the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023, Intel reclaimed 3% of CPU market share from AMD, according to Mercury Research. As a result, the company has shifted its focus to the burgeoning market for artificial intelligence (AI).

Intel appears to be returning to growth. The following are three compelling reasons to invest in its stock in 2024.

1. Intel plans to make a big splash in artificial intelligence

Grand View Research estimates that the AI market reached nearly $200 billion last year, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030. On that trajectory, it is expected to reach a valuation exceeding $1 trillion by the end of the decade.

As a result, it is not surprising that tech companies like are placing a high priority on the development of artificial intelligence.

Last year, chip stocks soared along with a growing interest in artificial intelligence. As a result, Nvidia has gained a substantial market share in AI graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips required to train and run AI models. By 2024, Intel is expected to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in AI, resulting in higher earnings.

The Gaudi3 GPUs were announced in December and are designed to compete directly with Nvidia’s GPUs. Additionally, the tech giant announced new Core Ultra processors and Xeon server chips with neural processing units for faster AI programs.

SEE ALSO:

Equinix And NVIDIA Team Up To Offer AI Supercomputers To Businesses

Microsoft’s Market Capitalization Crosses $3 Trillion Mark

On The iPhone, Spotify Will Introduce In-App Purchases
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies