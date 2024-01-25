Connect with us

On The iPhone, Spotify Will Introduce In-App Purchases

Published

6 days ago

on

On The iPhone, Spotify Will Introduce In-App Purchases

(CTN News) – An updated competition law for Big Tech in Europe will allow Spotify users in Europe to purchase audiobooks and subscription plans from within the music-streaming app, the Swedish company announced on Wednesday.

Apple’s 30% fee for app purchases through its App Store has long been a source of contention between app developers and the company. Through this move, the company will avoid Apple’s 30% fee for purchases through its App Store.

Throughout the years, Spotify has been involved in a legal battle, claiming that it has been forced to raise its monthly subscription fees due to Apple’s App Store regulations.

Around 2% of the Stockholm-based company’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Apple has had these rules where they cannot tell you what offers are available, how much something costs, or even where to purchase it,”

Spotify said in a blog posting.

According to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), we will now be able to share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options throughout the European Union.

In order to comply with the DMA, which all Big Tech firms must comply with by March 7, companies must treat their own products and services in the same manner as their rivals’.

It was reported by News in November that Apple intends to challenge the EU’s decision to include the entire App Store in its new list of digital antitrust violations.

Over 1,500 app developers filed a lawsuit against Apple on Spotify Tuesday, seeking the dismissal of the lawsuit by a London court.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, also criticized Apple’s App Store policies and fee structure, citing a potential conflict of interest.

Meta has always been interested in assisting developers with the distribution of their applications, and the addition of new options will increase competition in the market, Meta Spotify said on Wednesday.

In order to make their apps more accessible to those who may need them, developers should be able to distribute them more easily.

