Ford Recalls 1.9 Million Explorer SUVs for Loose Trim Pieces

(CTN News) – Approximately 1.9 million Ford Explorer SUVs in the United States are being recalled because a trim piece may fly off and create a hazard for other motorists.

Explorers from the 2011 model year through the 2019 model year are included in the recall.

According to documents posted Wednesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the trim covering the roof supports can come loose from the clips.

When this occurs, the trim piece may fly off and increase the risk of a crash.

Following 164 consumer complaints, US regulators opened an investigation into the problem last January. In addition, Canadian regulators inquired about the issue.

According to documents, Ford initially decided not to recall the part due to its low mass. In spite of this, the company decided to recall the product after US regulators determined that it posed a safety threat.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ford said it expects that only 5% of the recalled Explorers will be affected by the defect. Manufacturers encourage owners to get in touch with a dealer for an inspection of their vehicle in the event that parts are available.

It said in documents that it is aware of 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports alleging that parts are missing or detached. It is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem, according to Ford.

In order to secure the trim pieces in place, the dealers will inspect them to ensure the clips are engaged and add adhesive.

A notification will be sent to owners beginning March 13.

