IBM and the Gujarat Government are partnering to establish an AI cluster in GIFT City.

(CTN News) – The Department of Science and Technology of the Gujarati government and the multinational technology company IBM, IBM, executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday.

Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City is home to a variety of financial institutions, and this agreement was established to foster collaboration and innovation among them.

The objective was to establish and further develop an artificial intelligence cluster that would utilize IBM’s Watson through the utilization of the Memorandum of Understanding. It was anticipated that this project would be completed from the outset.

Financial institutions situated in GIFT City will be granted access to the Artificial Intelligence Sandbox, proof of concept documentation assistance, training in Artificial Intelligence Literacy, and Digital Assistant Solutions, as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding.

IBM could then take advantage of these advantages.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, issued the following statement in response to the event: “This Memorandum of Understanding with IBM will enable Gujarat to spearhead the nation’s efforts to implement artificial intelligence and facilitate digital transformation.”

IBM will provide the cloud infrastructure with software tools and platforms that are located within the cloud, in accordance with the terms of this memorandum of agreement.

In addition, this would enable financial institutions to enhance the service they offer to their customers by enabling them to fine-tune and personalize large language artificial intelligence models in a sandbox environment. This is the reason why the institutions will be able to communicate with their customers more efficiently.

IBM will simultaneously endeavor to create a solution that is predicated on digital assistants while working toward this objective. Financial institutions will be able to streamline the onboarding and integration of these extensive language models through the implementation of this solution.

Sandip Patel, the Managing Director of IBM India & South Asia, asserts that “leveraging artificial intelligence for business is a strategic priority for enterprises today to gain competitive advantage through better productivity, innovation, and customer experience.” Sandip Patel issued this assertion.

“This is a strategic priority for businesses to make an effort to gain a competitive advantage.” “This is necessary for businesses to achieve their goals of gaining a competitive advantage.” It is feasible to acquire a competitive edge in the competitive market with the aid of these three components.

He issued the following declaration: “This collaboration is a significant step in our continued association with the Government of Gujarat to accelerate the digital transformation of the state.” As an intriguing point of interest.

We aspire to offer the most advanced artificial intelligence solutions to the growing number of financial institutions in GIFT City. To achieve this, we intend to establish an AI cluster. This will enable us to accomplish our goal. On his behalf, we have resolved to accomplish this specific objective.

Also, IBM’s going to make an AI curriculum for Gujarati schools.

The objective of this announcement is to address the organization’s dedication to educating thirty million individuals by 2030 and two million students in artificial intelligence by the conclusion of 2026.

It is imperative to bear in mind that the draft memorandums of understanding are exceedingly lengthy. I cannot emphasize this enough.

Additionally, we aim to expedite the implementation of artificial intelligence in MSMEs, which are micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. As per Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, who was present at the signing of the memorandum of agreement, we are committed to ensuring that this state-of-the-art technology is accessible to the general public. The statement we have made regarding our mission and this mission are mutually concurring.

Professionals employed by the state are granted access to literacy programs and credentials as an additional aspect of their interactions with the two organizations.

These programs are designed to enhance the professional skills of the state’s workforce and better equip them for the economy that will be led by artificial intelligence in the future. The programs are intended to assist participants in the enhancement of their professional abilities.

