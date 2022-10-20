Connect with us

Business

Today's Mortgage Interest Rates: October 19, 2022 - Mortgage Rates Rose
Advertisement

Business

Ahead Of The October ECB Meeting, EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish

Business

McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets: What You Need to Know

Business

Bank of Thailand Warns Over Inflation as Baht Declines

Business Learning

How To Find The Perfect Moving Company In 6 Simple Steps?

Business

Certain Dollar Trees Grow to the Sky

Business

Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead Of Its Brokerage Spinoff

Business

Intel's Mobileye IPO Is Expected To Have a Significantly Lower Valuation

Business News Asia

Stocks to Buy Or Sell Today: 10 Short-Term Trading Ideas by Experts For 17 October 2022

Business Learning

Who is Krista Mashore?

Business

The Nikola Founder's Trial Proves Tesla Rival Built On Lies

Business

Oklahoma Apple Store Votes To Unionize, Becoming Second In The Nation

Business

Trump Media Fired An Executive Whistleblower After He Shared Documents With Washington Post

Business

2 Wawa Stores In Philadelphia Are Closing Because Of Safety Concerns

Business

Starbucks Will Close Its Monument Circle Location, According to a Spokesperson

Business

Kroger And Albertsons Plan Merger To Combine 2 Largest Supermarket Chains

Business

Reasons Why FX Brokers Need Access to Market Liquidity

Business

How to Attract Traffic to Your Property

Business

Consumer Inflation Index Skyrockets in the United States

Business

Social Security Payments Are Going Up 8.7% In 2023 After Biggest COLA Increase In 40 Years

Business

Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: October 19, 2022 – Mortgage Rates Rose

Published

2 hours ago

on

Today's Mortgage Interest Rates: October 19, 2022 - Mortgage Rates Rose

(CTN News) – Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.20%, down from 7.12% a week ago.

The Mortgage Interest Rates on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.40%, up 0.07% from last week.

Compare your existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates if you want to lock in a lower rate.

October 19, 2022 mortgage rates

Today’s average 30-year fixed-rate Mortgage Interest Rates is 7.20%, down from 7.12% last week. In the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.43% and the highest was 7.24%.

A 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.21%. Last week’s APR was 7.13%. Your APR is your loan’s total cost.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, a 30-year fixed Mortgage Interest Rates of $100,000 costs approximately $679 a month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). Over the life of the loan, borrowers will pay $144,364 in interest.

Rates on 15-year mortgages

Today’s 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.40%, up from yesterday’s. It was 6.33% last week. There’s a difference between today’s rate and the 52-week low of 4.76%.

An APR of 6.44% is on a 15-year fixed. Last week, it was 6.37%.

If you borrow $100,000 at 6.40% interest, you’d pay $866 a month in principal and interest. You’d pay $55,811 in interest over the life of the loan.

Rates on Jumbo Mortgages

A 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo Mortgage Interest Rates is currently 7.21 percent, up 0.06% from last week. There was a 52-week low of 5.41% and a 52-week high of 7.27% for 30-year jumbos.

At today’s fixed interest rate of 7.21%, a 30-year jumbo mortgage will cost you $679 per month. A $750,000 jumbo mortgage would cost $5,096 a month in principal and interest.

Interest rates on 5/1 ARMs

There’s an Mortgage Interest Rates interest rate of 5.45% on 5/1 ARMs right now. 52-week low was 4.20%, 52-week high was 5.45%.

Your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $565 if you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.45%.

Here’s how to calculate mortgage payments

A mortgage calculator can help you figure out how much your mortgage will cost.

Enter the following info:

  • Price of a house

  • Amount of down payment

  • Rates.

  • Term of loan

  • HOA fees, taxes, and insurance

SEE ALSO:

McDonald’s Halloween Boo Buckets: What You Need to Know

Certain Dollar Trees Grow to the Sky

Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead Of Its Brokerage Spinoff
Related Topics:
Continue Reading