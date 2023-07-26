Connect with us

Business

FedEx's Latest Pay Offer Is Rejected By Pilots In a Major Blow
Advertisement

Business

New Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng Appointed By China

Business

Although Verizon Fios Lost Over 69,000 TV Customers, 5G Home Internet Grew

Business News Regional News

Thai Baht Hits a 7 Month Low Over Political Uncertainty in Thailand

Business

ECommerce Empowerment Driving Change in Thailand's Retail Sector

Business

As AMC Files Revised Stock Conversion Plan, Shares Soar

Business

The Walmart 2023 Open Call Application Period Begins

Business

Inflation Slowing Next Year, Japan Calls For BOJ Coordination

Business

Alibaba Opts Out Of The Stock Buyback Program Of Ant Group

Business

Virtual Team Building Activities that Can Boost Engagement

Business Food

Franchise Owners Expanding Thailand's US$11.6 Billion Food and Beverage Market

Business

Thailand's Government Savings Bank Adopts ESG Scoring for Lending

Business Tech

Why are Digital Marketing and SEO Services a Requirement for Businesses in Today’s Era?

Business

Major Challenges Faces in International Mergers and Acquisitions

Business

Thailand's Economic Recovery Accelerated By Investments From China

Business

ECB Has Requested Data On The Liquidity Of Banks From Them

Business

HDFC Bank Expects A Growth In Credit Of 17-18% In 2023-2024

Business

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Mechanical Issue Forces a Ground Stop

Business

A Bitcoin Battle For $30K While Altcoins Bleed (Market Watch)

Business Automotive

India Rejects BYD's $1 Billion Investment Proposal: Security Concerns And Geopolitical Tensions

Business

FedEx’s Latest Pay Offer Is Rejected By Pilots In a Major Blow

Published

7 seconds ago

on

FedEx's Latest Pay Offer Is Rejected By Pilots In a Major Blow

(CTN News) – FedEx pilots have voted against a contract offer they were given by the company’s bosses in response to the latest contract dispute.

Yesterday, in a vote in which 57% of pilots voted to reject the tentative agreement with the company, compared to 43% who voted against it, 57% of pilots voted in favor of the rejection.

There will be a 30% pay raise for pilots as part of the agreement. Also, their legacy pensions will be increased by 30% as a result of the agreement.

As reported by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) on June 18, the FedEx Master Executive Council (MEC) approved the deal.

The FedEx MEC is part of the governing body of the unit of ALPA.

In the words of FedEx ALPA’s chair, Chris Norman, “our members have spoken and we are now regrouping and preparing for the next steps that we will take.”.

In the upcoming weeks, there will be a meeting of the ALPA leadership to determine a timeline for the assessment of the pilot group’s priorities and to establish a plan for assessing them.

The agreement is bound to pave the way for a new path that will lead to a new agreement that FedEx pilots will be proud to support, regardless of the fact that FedEx pilots remain unified.”

A status conference is expected to be convened by the National Mediation Board with both parties to discuss the mediation process.

Nevertheless, there is no requirement that this process takes place within a certain period of time.

There are a number of express companies having difficulty negotiating contracts with their customers, not just FedEx but many others as well.

As the possibility of strike action hung over this week’s talks between UPS and the Teamsters Union, the talks were set to resume and discussions were set to resume this weekend.

SEE ALSO:

Although Verizon Fios Lost Over 69,000 TV Customers, 5G Home Internet Grew

New Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng Appointed By China

Thai Baht Hits a 7 Month Low Over Political Uncertainty in Thailand

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs