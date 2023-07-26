FedEx’s Latest Pay Offer Is Rejected By Pilots In a Major Blow

(CTN News) – FedEx pilots have voted against a contract offer they were given by the company’s bosses in response to the latest contract dispute.

Yesterday, in a vote in which 57% of pilots voted to reject the tentative agreement with the company, compared to 43% who voted against it, 57% of pilots voted in favor of the rejection.

There will be a 30% pay raise for pilots as part of the agreement. Also, their legacy pensions will be increased by 30% as a result of the agreement.

As reported by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) on June 18, the FedEx Master Executive Council (MEC) approved the deal.

The FedEx MEC is part of the governing body of the unit of ALPA.

In the words of FedEx ALPA’s chair, Chris Norman, “our members have spoken and we are now regrouping and preparing for the next steps that we will take.”.

In the upcoming weeks, there will be a meeting of the ALPA leadership to determine a timeline for the assessment of the pilot group’s priorities and to establish a plan for assessing them.

The agreement is bound to pave the way for a new path that will lead to a new agreement that FedEx pilots will be proud to support, regardless of the fact that FedEx pilots remain unified.”

A status conference is expected to be convened by the National Mediation Board with both parties to discuss the mediation process.

Nevertheless, there is no requirement that this process takes place within a certain period of time.

There are a number of express companies having difficulty negotiating contracts with their customers, not just FedEx but many others as well.

As the possibility of strike action hung over this week’s talks between UPS and the Teamsters Union, the talks were set to resume and discussions were set to resume this weekend.

