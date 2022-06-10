Police Officer Sentenced to 325 Years in Prison

A Criminal Court has sentenced a police officer to 325 years in prison after he was found guilty of asking for and taking bribes totaling 641,000 Baht from a soapy massage parlor in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) announced today (Friday) that a member of the Metropolitan Police Bureau took 65 bribes from the parlor for alleged violations of the law.

He was convicted on all 65 counts and sentenced to five years in prison for each, bringing his total prison time to 325 years.

The court reduced the prison term accordingly as Thai law stipulates that consecutive jail terms for all offenses should not exceed 50 years.

According to the PACC, it is satisfied with the verdict and has decided not to appeal.