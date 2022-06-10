32.1 C
Police Officer Sentenced to 325 Years in Prison

A Criminal Court has sentenced a police officer to 325 years in prison after he was found guilty of asking for and taking bribes totaling 641,000 Baht from a soapy massage parlor in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) announced today (Friday) that a member of the Metropolitan Police Bureau took 65 bribes from the parlor for alleged violations of the law.
He was convicted on all 65 counts and sentenced to five years in prison for each, bringing his total prison time to 325 years.
The court reduced the prison term accordingly as Thai law stipulates that consecutive jail terms for all offenses should not exceed 50 years.
According to the PACC, it is satisfied with the verdict and has decided not to appeal.

Police officers get life in prison

Meanwhile, “Jo Ferrari,” a former Thai police officer known for his lavish collection of luxury cars, was sentenced along with five subordinates Wednesday to life in prison for torturing and killing a drug suspect.

The arrest of the drug suspect on Aug. 5 last year was captured on video, causing a public uproar when it was posted on social media by a lawyer who received it from a junior policeman whistleblower.

In the video, it appears that Col. Thitisan Utthanaphon, chief of the police station in Nakhon Sawan province, north of Bangkok, orders other officers to assault the suspect, Jirapong Thanapat, after he is brought into a room handcuffed and wearing a black plastic bag over his head.

In addition to throwing Jirapong, 24, to the ground, the officers put more bags over his head. Jirapong then appeared to go limp as one of the officers kneeled on him briefly. He was sent to a hospital after attempts to revive him failed.

As a result of the officers’ efforts to revive the victim and compensate his family, the death sentences for the six defendants convicted of premeditated murder, torturing, or using cruel acts, and two lesser charges were reduced to life in prison.

