Elon Musk Says he’s Considering Creating A New Social Media Platform

(CTN) – In a tweet Saturday, Elon Musk said he is considering creating a new social media platform.

Elon Musk tweeted after criticizing Twitter, claiming the platform does not allow free speech.

Since Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy, Elon Musk wrote in a tweet Friday. “What can be done?” he wrote.

Then he asked if a new platform was needed.

Tesla executives must approve Elon Musk’s tweets before he posts them, under a 2018 agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Elon Musk received a subpoena from the SEC in November after asking his Twitter followers whether he should sell a 10% stake in Tesla. The poll question prompted a stock selloff, which Elon Musk has called “harassment.”

Earlier this week, an SEC regulator urged a federal judge to consider Musk’s tweets after he challenged the subpoena.

The SEC said Musk’s motion to quash is procedurally deficient and substantively meritless.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is joining a growing list of public figures and companies creating their own platforms, often championing “free speech.” Former President Donald Trump, who has been banned from Twitter since January 2021, launched Truth Social in February as part of the Trump Media and Technology Group.

In addition to the mainstream social networks, Rumble, Parler, Getty, and other services have emerged. Apple removed Parler from its app store amid allegations that rioters used it for incitement. In April, it was reinstated after the company improved its hate speech detection and moderation.

Related CTN News: