DHL Strengthens its Commitment to Thailand Through Strategy 2030

DHL, a global leader in logistics, has reaffirmed its commitment to Thailand with its Strategy 2030 – Accelerate Sustainable Growth. This initiative aims to position Thailand as a key regional hub, especially as businesses in the Asia-Pacific region focus on building more resilient supply chains.

Thailand is home to all four DHL divisions, operating at full capacity, providing Thai businesses seamless access to DHL’s extensive global network and one-stop logistics solutions. Strategy 2030 targets five major trends shaping Thailand’s economy: International Trade, E-Commerce Growth, Sustainability, Digital Transformation, and Workforce Evolution.

While these shifts bring challenges, DHL’s extensive experience and global reach give it a strategic advantage to seize new growth opportunities. Beyond these trends, DHL has identified specific areas where Thailand can thrive:

Capitalizing on Geographic Advantages

DHL Thailand plans to expand on its well-established global network and local expertise to tap into Thailand’s strategic location. This strategy addresses the evolving trade routes, supply chain diversification, and the growing needs of rapidly developing businesses worldwide.

Although Vietnam and Indonesia have garnered attention in supply chain reorganization, Thailand’s robust manufacturing sectors in automotive and electronics provide a competitive edge. According to the Ministry of Commerce, Thailand’s export figures grew by 5.4% in 2024, marking the highest annual increase in the country’s history.

Key markets driving this growth include the United States, China, Japan, and the European Union, with the United Kingdom emerging as a promising new partner for Thai exporters.

Growing Opportunities in Renewable Energy

The shift towards renewable energy and the transformation of the automotive sector create demand for specialized logistics solutions. DHL sees Thailand as a key player in Southeast Asia’s electric vehicle (EV) production. The government’s push to attract foreign investors for local EV manufacturing further supports this vision.

DHL’s expansive EV supply chain services aim to help Thailand achieve its target of making EVs account for 30% of vehicle production by 2030.

E-Commerce Expansion

Thailand’s e-commerce market is booming. The Thailand E-Commerce Association projects its value will grow from $26.5 billion in 2023 to $32 billion by 2025. This represents a 21% growth over two years, with an annual growth rate of roughly 10%.

DHL plays a crucial role in supporting this sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Thailand has 3.2 million SMEs, contributing 35% of the national GDP. Success stories, like Gentlewoman and Fairtex, highlight how local brands leverage DHL’s logistics expertise to expand internationally.

The company’s GoTrade program has empowered over 9,000 SMEs globally, including many in Thailand. DHL Express, in collaboration with government bodies such as DITP and OSMEP, helps Thai businesses navigate global trade opportunities.

Meanwhile, DHL eCommerce supports domestic growth by offering dependable, affordable delivery solutions for e-retailers, SMEs, and brands. These services help businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive and digital local market.

Long-Term Commitment to Thailand

DHL’s dedication to Thailand is evident through its extensive operations and continued investment in infrastructure and services. Employing over 9,300 people, the company operates across all four divisions.

DHL Supply Chain manages more than 678,000 sqm of warehouse space across 70 facilities, including in the Eastern Economic Corridor. It handles approximately 4,800 vehicle loads daily and plans to increase its electric vehicle fleet by 300% within three years.

DHL Express operates a strong network with a regional hub at Suvarnabhumi Airport, 15 service centres, and 131 service points. Supporting 85 flights weekly, it ensures efficient international delivery. Impressively, all service centres are powered by solar energy.

DHL Global Forwarding specializes in freight forwarding through air, ocean, rail, and road networks. With seven offices and three warehouses totalling 8,480 sqm, it serves over 2,000 customers. The newly launched International Multimodal Hub supports smoother shipping processes and provides better connections for landlocked countries like Laos.

DHL eCommerce has a comprehensive delivery network with 151 depots, over 2,000 vehicles, and 230 service points. It ensures nationwide coverage with 97% next-day delivery service. A major hub upgrade is planned for 2026 to enhance its capabilities further.

Leading in Green Logistics

DHL aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and is implementing sustainability measures across its operations in Thailand. All divisions are incorporating electric vehicles (EVs) into their fleets.

DHL Express Thailand was the first international express provider to introduce an e-bike and EV fleet in the country, achieving 21% electrification. This includes over 50 EVs for first- and last-mile deliveries. The company also supports customers in minimizing emissions through sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of its GoGreen Plus service.

DHL Supply Chain has deployed over 30 EVs in partnership with retail, consumer, and automotive customers and will launch Thailand’s first fully renewable energy warehouse by 2025.

DHL Global Forwarding reduces emissions by optimizing routes, using multimodal transport, and adding EVs to its fleet. The company’s initiatives are expected to eliminate 85,000 kg of CO2 annually.

DHL eCommerce has already introduced EVs on shuttle routes in Bangkok and plans to roll out electric trucks for short hauls in 2025. It aims to convert half of its Bangkok last-mile fleet to EVs within two years.

Executive Insights

Kiattichai Pitpreecha, CEO of DHL eCommerce Southeast Asia, highlighted the growth of Thailand’s e-commerce sector: “By combining our delivery network with innovative technology and sustainable logistics, we empower Thai businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital economy.”

Herbert Vongpusanachai, Managing Director of DHL Express Thailand, spoke about Thailand’s global role: “Our network across 220 countries positions Thailand as a key hub. We connect the world to Thailand and open new markets for local businesses.”

Vincent Yong, Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, emphasized the significance of the Multimodal Hub: “This facility marks a milestone in logistics and supports Thailand’s ambitions as a leader in EV manufacturing by 2025.”

Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster, highlighted Thailand’s transformation: “Thailand is becoming a digital leader in supply chain and logistics. With a strong manufacturing base and a large retail market, we see tremendous opportunities to support growth in the years ahead.”

About DHL

DHL is a global leader in logistics, offering services that range from parcel delivery and e-commerce solutions to freight transport and supply chain management. With 395,000 employees across more than 220 countries, DHL connects people and businesses while supporting global trade.

Specialized services are available for industries like technology, healthcare, energy, and auto-mobility. As part of the DHL Group, which generated €81.8 billion in revenue in 2023, the company is committed to sustainable practices and aims for net-zero emissions by 2050.