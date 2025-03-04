Japan Deploys 2,000 Firefighter to Combat Massive Wildfire

Japan has deployed over 2,000 firefighters to tackle its largest forest fire in 30 years. The wildfire, centred near the northern city of Ofunato, has scorched more than 5,200 acres since Thursday.

According to the Ofunato Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), the fire has claimed at least one life.

Ofunato typically experiences its driest season between January and March, but last month saw record-low rainfall. Only 2.5 millimetres of rain fell in February, far below the usual monthly average of 41 millimetres.

Around 4,600 residents are still under evacuation orders. Officials report that roughly 2,000 have left to stay with friends or family, while more than 1,200 have moved into shelters.

The fire is burning in Iwate Prefecture, Japan’s second-largest prefecture by area and one of the least densely populated regions in the country.

So far, officials estimate that over 80 buildings have been damaged, though assessments are still ongoing.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed the situation in parliament, stating, “While some fire spread is unavoidable, we will do everything possible to protect people’s homes.”

Firefighting teams from 14 prefectures, including Tokyo, have been called in to assist. At least 16 helicopters are in use, with images showing them dropping water onto the burning hills.

