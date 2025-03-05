Oppo Integrating Google AI Experiences Across its Smartphone Lineup

OPPO has unveiled its updated artificial intelligence (AI) strategy at the OPPO AI Tech Summit during MWC2025, emphasizing its commitment to delivering secure, adaptive, and all-encompassing AI solutions. The company is positioning itself as a frontrunner in Google AI-driven user experiences.

“AI is only as valuable as the experience it provides to users,” said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at OPPO. “Smartphones don’t just host AI—they drive its best applications. As a global smartphone leader, OPPO is combining in-house innovation with open collaboration to bring users incredible AI experiences.”

Partnering with Google for Advanced AI Integration and Security

As AI applications grow more complex, OPPO is moving beyond basic functionalities to embed AI at a system level. This shift brings new challenges related to device integration and security.

The company is deepening its collaboration with Google to enhance AI features across its smartphones. Soon, Google Gemini will integrate with OPPO’s native apps like Notes, Calendar, and Clock. These enhancements will complement existing support for Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash on OPPO devices, delivering faster performance and better responsiveness. The partnership also aims to roll out Gemini 2.0 on OPPO phones in the near future.

To safeguard privacy and security, OPPO is introducing its Private Computing Cloud (PCC), built using Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing technology. Starting this year, features like AI Recording Summary, AI Search, AI Studio, and AI Call Summary will be supported by OPPO’s PCC to ensure secure use of these advanced tools.

“We’re thrilled to work with OPPO to redefine mobile AI,” said Matt Waldbusser, Managing Director for Global Solution and Consumer AI at Google Cloud. “By combining Google’s technology with OPPO’s hardware and software, we’re unlocking new possibilities for mobile AI.”

Driving AI Progress with Nonstop Innovation

OPPO’s latest AI strategy focuses on three key areas: AI Productivity, AI Creativity, and AI Imaging. These pillars aim to make AI a practical and valuable part of everyday life.

This approach is backed by a robust research and development plan that spans the full AI ecosystem—from chips and devices to the cloud. OPPO is teaming up with MediaTek to optimize chips for real-time AI processing, balancing powerful performance with energy efficiency.

Will Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Business Group, shared, “Our partnership with OPPO will unlock exciting advancements in AI. From photography innovations to smarter device connectivity, the future looks promising.”

On the device side, features like LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation), Parallel Decoding Solution, and MoE (Mixture of Experts) are enhancing AI capabilities. Meanwhile, OPPO’s cloud solutions ensure secure data protection across devices.

Reaching More Users with Faster Updates

As AI continues to evolve, OPPO is expanding its user base and feature offerings. Having surpassed its goal of 50 million users last year, the company now aims to reach 100 million by the end of 2025.

To keep up with growing demand, OPPO plans to release at least one new AI update each month. The OPPO Find N5 will soon feature innovations like AI Search and Google Gemini integrations. Future updates will add tools such as AI Call Translator, which provides real-time multilingual call translations, and AI VoiceScribe, which summarizes voice calls, online classes, and meetings.

Spanish football legend David Villa attended the event to explore how OPPO AI can enhance both his daily routine and professional life through advanced features.

At MWC2025, OPPO also showcased its AI-enabled devices, including the Find N5, Reno13 series, and Find X8 series, in collaboration with Google, MediaTek, and Qualcomm.

With a focus on advanced research, continuous improvement, and strong partnerships, OPPO is committed to setting new standards for AI in everyday life.

