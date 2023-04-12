Brighton Whole Foods Opens Wednesday Morning After a Long Legal Battle

(CTN News) – There appears to be a resolution to the legal dispute between Whole Foods developers and Brighton Grassroots, at least for now. A 7 a.m. opening is scheduled for the store.

A variety of locally sourced foods will be available at the grocery store. In addition to Hilton, Fairport, and Bergen, some of the products come from nearby areas. According to the company, the products must meet an extremely high quality standard.

“For the Brighton location alone, we will open up to 20 new suppliers and over 100 new items, and all of them are based in Rochester or the surrounding area,” said John Lawson, Whole Foods Market’s Senior Local Forager.

Honorable Judge Donald A. Greenwood denied Whole Foods’ request to halt operations. Brighton Grassroots requested that the judge delay Whole Foods’ Wednesday opening on the request of the local community group Brighton Grassroots, but that request was denied by the judge.

In a recent court decision, another judge ruled in favor of the developers, prompting the group to file an appeal.

As Whole Foods expands into an area where Wegmans has long held a dominant position, the competition will be fierce. Among the community groups which brought the lawsuit against Wegmans, Brighton Grassroots, is one that Wegmans financially supports.

Bill Moehle, the supervisor of the Town of Brighton, is excited about seeing this become a reality.

Moehle said that he felt that Wegmans and the groups that it funded had had their day in court. As a matter of fact, they have spent months in court fighting their case.

It has been years since they have been in court, and time and time again, each court has ruled in favor of moving forward with the project year after year after year.”

Earlier this week, Brighton Grassroots lawyer Aaron Saykin raised concerns with the amount of traffic that surrounds the new plaza on Monroe Avenue, which is causing a concern for safety.

It was also pointed out to him that Whole Foods had encroached on the Auburn Trail behind the plaza where the Auburn Trail runs behind the Whole Foods. In his request, Saykin asked the court to require that the state legislature also give its approval to the town and the developer.

The lawyer representing the Daniele family, who own Brighton Grassroots, says Brighton Grassroots has not provided sufficient evidence that opening this Whole Foods will immediately cause irreparable harm to the community.

Moreover, he stated that they have shelves stocked, employees on the job, and are ready to do business as soon as possible.

