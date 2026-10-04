Drunk Driver in Bangkok Kills German Tourist and Thai Woman

Last Updated on October 4, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – A horrific car accident claimed two young lives in Bangkok’s popular Thong Lo district early Saturday. A suspected drunk driver struck and killed a Thai woman and a German tourist. This tragedy happened as the two women were crossing the road near Soi Thong Lo 3.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:12 a.m. when the city streets were still mostly quiet. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving an urgent call about the severe crash. They found both victims suffering from critical injuries and quickly transported them to nearby hospitals.

Key Takeaways

A 28-year-old driver hit and killed two women in Bangkok’s Thong Lo area.

The victims were a 23-year-old Thai citizen and a 22-year-old German tourist.

Police found the driver’s blood alcohol level was 145 mg%, greatly exceeding legal limits.

At the accident site, authorities identified the vehicle driver as a 28-year-old man named Krit. He was standing near his gray vehicle when local police officers arrived to investigate the crash. The responding officers immediately noticed that the young man showed clear signs of heavy alcohol intoxication.

Police took him into custody and transported him directly to the local Thong Lo police station. Investigators then secured the accident zone to gather evidence and create a detailed crash map. This standard procedure helps authorities accurately reconstruct the tragic events leading up to the fatal collision.

Suspect Faces Serious Legal Charges

At the police station, investigating officers conducted a mandatory breathalyzer test on the detained suspect. The breathalyzer test revealed a staggering blood alcohol concentration of exactly 145 milligrams per percent. This dangerous amount is nearly three times higher than Thailand’s legal driving limit of 50 milligrams.

Following these test results, investigators formally charged Krit with drunk driving causing death to others. This very serious criminal charge carries severe legal penalties under Thailand’s strict national traffic laws. The police are now compiling more forensic evidence to ensure a strong case for the prosecution.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, both young women tragically lost their lives later today. Medical staff pronounced the 23-year-old Thai victim, Thitima, dead shortly after she arrived at Sukhumvit Hospital. The 22-year-old German tourist, Michelle, also passed away while receiving emergency care at Samitivej Hospital.

Calls for Safer City Streets

This heartbreaking event highlights the ongoing, deadly dangers of drunk driving on Bangkok’s busy roads. Local community members are once again calling for stricter enforcement of basic traffic safety rules. Authorities strongly urge all motorists to stay completely sober before getting behind the steering wheel.

Thong Lo is a vibrant neighborhood famous for its lively restaurants and late-night entertainment venues. However, this massive popularity also brings heavy traffic and increased risks for pedestrians walking at night. Safety experts say improved street lighting and safer crosswalks could help prevent future nighttime road tragedies.

This latest fatal crash unfortunately adds to Thailand’s alarming statistics regarding deadly road traffic accidents. News outlets like MGR Online regularly report on similar devastating incidents across the entire country. Public safety advocates sincerely hope this harsh reality will finally push drivers to act more responsibly.

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