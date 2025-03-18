Mazda Unveils the New MAZDA MX-5 Limited Edition, Celebrating its 35th Anniversary

Mazda has unveiled the Mazda MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition, a special release of its iconic sports roadster. This model celebrates 35 years of the MX-5, embodying Mazda’s commitment to delivering the joy of driving. Featuring a striking Artisan Red Premium exterior, a colour deeply associated with the Mazda brand,

it’s paired with an exclusive interior dressed in Sports Tan leather. A 35th Anniversary Edition badge, complete with a serial number, adds to its unique appeal. Priced at 3,069,000 THB, the car comes with perks like one year of free Mazda Premium Insurance and five years of Mazda Ultimate Service. Thai customers can now place orders for this limited-edition vehicle.

Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd. President and CEO, Mr. Thee Permpongpanth, shared the significance of the MX-5, describing it as a lightweight sports roadster with a Retractable Fastback that has delighted drivers around the world for decades.

Originally launched in February 1989 at the Chicago Auto Show, the first-generation MX-5 quickly became a standout model in its class. The second generation followed in 1998, earning the Guinness World Record for the best-selling two-seater sports roadster globally.

In 2005, the third generation broke new ground with its retractable hardtop feature. By 2015, the fourth generation adopted Mazda’s Kodo Design philosophy, enhancing its dynamic and sporty identity. To date, the MX-5 has reached a production milestone of over 1.2 million units, maintaining its appeal among enthusiasts worldwide.

Mr. Thee emphasized that the 35th Anniversary Edition builds on the legacy of the fourth generation, keeping the key traits that make the MX-5 beloved. These include its sleek and elegant design, lightweight frame, exceptional handling, and a focus on driving pleasure.

With a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout and perfect 50:50 weight distribution, the car achieves a low centre of gravity, ensuring precise control. Built around the Jinba-Ittai philosophy, which fosters a connection between the driver and the car, this limited-edition model is a must-have for collectors and fans. It’s designed to provide an unforgettable driving experience while celebrating a piece of Mazda’s history.

This special edition stands out with its Artisan Red Premium paint, achieved through Mazda’s advanced Takumi-Nuri painting process. This method enhances the car’s contours by combining rich highlights, shadows, and depth.

The 35th Anniversary badge with a serial number proudly identifies its limited-production status. Additional touches like 17-inch Bright alloy wheels, body-coloured side mirrors, and an electric retractable hardtop underline its premium and sporty image

Inside, the Mazda MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition

The headrests, floor mats, and carpets feature the 35th Anniversary logo, while the steering wheel, gear shift, and handbrake are accented with Sports Tan stitching. Artisan Red Premium trim highlights the air vents, and Sports Tan leather is used on the console panel and door trim.

The cabin combines style, comfort, and technology, featuring Apple CarPlay®, Mazda Connect on an 8.8-inch screen, and a premium nine-speaker Bose® surround sound system.

The car’s performance is driven by a Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, delivering up to 184 horsepower at 7,000 RPM and 205 Nm of torque at 4,000 RPM. Designed with both efficiency and environmental consciousness in mind, it offers a balanced mix of power and fuel economy.

Safety features include dual front and side airbags, a theft deterrent system, and four rear parking sensors. Advanced i-Activsense technology provides a range of driver-assist features, such as:

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Adaptive LED Headlamps (ALH)

Advanced Smart Brake Support (Advanced SBS)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Smart Brake Support-Reverse (SBS-R)

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Smart Brake Support-Rear Crossing (SBS-RC)

The Mazda MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition is priced at 3,069,000 THB and is available in the Artisan Red Premium colour. Fans can take advantage of the special launch campaign and own a piece of this legacy. Inquiries can be made at Mazda dealerships across Thailand or on their official website at www.mazda.co.th.

Special features for this edition include:

Shift lever and parking brake with Sports Tan stitching Nappa leather seats in Sports Tan with the 35th Anniversary logo on the headrests Body-coloured side mirrors in Artisan Red Premium Air vent covers in Artisan Red Premium Console panel and door trim in Sports Tan leather 17-inch Bright alloy wheels 35th Anniversary badge with serial number Floor mats and carpets featuring the 35th Anniversary logo Artisan Red Premium body colour

For more details, contact Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd. through their official channels or visit their head office in Bangkok.