OpenAI will Begin Testing ChatGPT Integrations for Google Drive and Slack.

(CTN News) – In the not-too-distant future, OpenAI will begin to build a method that will enable business clients to link apps like Slack and Google Drive to ChatGPT.

According to a document obtained by Tech Crunch, OpenAI will begin beta testing a new feature dubbed ChatGPT Connectors. Members of the ChatGPT Team will be able to connect their Slack and Google Drive accounts to ChatGPT through ChatGPT Connectors.

This will enable the chatbot to respond to queries based on conversations, files, spreadsheets, and presentations from each of those accounts.

OpenAI intends to add more platforms to its ChatGPT Connectors.

These include Box and Microsoft SharePoint. According to the article, “this will enable employees who use ChatGPT to readily make use of internal information in a manner comparable to how they can use world knowledge through web search.”

OpenAI’s most recent effort to establish ChatGPT as an essential component of a business’s software arsenal is the ChatGPT Connectors solution. While some businesses have voiced concerns about giving ChatGPT access to confidential company information, others have enthusiastically embraced the service.

ChatGPT Connectors have the potential to persuade cautious corporate executives to reconsider their stance, posing a severe challenge to artificial intelligence-powered enterprise search platforms like Glean.

According to the study, ChatGPT Connectors are powered by a version of OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, which can enhance its responses based on “internal [company] knowledge.”

This version of the model is now being beta tested for a select group of ChatGPT Team members. Every user participating in a ChatGPT Team workspace can access the model through OpenAI’s ChatGPT tools.

GPT-4o reads query-relevant internal material?

According to the research, throughout the search index building process, OpenAI synchronises an encrypted clone of ChatGPT servers’ chats and company data.

According to the article, “by clicking on the sources button that is located at the bottom of each response, additional related information that the model did not directly make use of is accessible.” The model will directly respond to a list of pertinent outcomes if it is deemed appropriate.

By emphasising that Slack and Google Drive’s rights are “fully respected” and “kept constantly updated,” the statement may be intended to convince users that ChatGPT won’t divulge their personal data. For example, ChatGPT Connector may synchronise directory metadata, Slack private channel memberships, and Drive file permissions across several platforms.

Employees won’t be able to find anything utilising ChatGPT under Google Drive or Slack that they can’t access, according to the OpenAI study.

Additionally, administrators will have the ability to select which Slack channels and Google Drive files synchronise. In the study, OpenAI claims that employees can react “substantially differently” to the same ChatGPT queries. This is a minor disadvantage.

The ChatGPT Connector’s access to certain resources is restricted by technical limitations.

According to the document, ChatGPT Connector can only “read” data from Sheets and Excel workbooks; it cannot analyse data from Google Drive files.

This also does not apply to images in Google Drive files, such as Google Docs, Google Slides, PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, and plain text. ChatGPT Connector is unable to extract direct or group messages from Slack and will disregard messages sent by Slack bots.

Businesses are asked to submit OpenAI 100 papers, spreadsheets, presentations, and/or Slack channel discussions in order to be considered for the ChatGPT Connector beta.

In the document, the business stated that it might not learn directly on the information but rather use it “as input to synthetic data generation” for its training.

The memo states that “no data synced from Google Drive or Slack will be used for training.”

SOURCE: TC

SEE ALSO:

China Successfully Launches 18 Qianfan Constellation Satellites into Space

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Unveils GreenTech Hub

Musk Claims X Being Targeted in ‘Massive Cyberattack’