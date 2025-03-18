Today’s Kennedy Centre Board Meeting will be Chaired by President Trump.

(CTN News) – There is a possibility that President Trump will call the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts his final stop on his current visit.

Additionally, while he is working at the Centre, he will take on the responsibility of leading the board of directors and will be in charge of supervising a board meeting himself.

As part of his effort to reorganise the leadership of the organisation, President Trump took the initiative last month to replace David Rubenstein, who had been the president of the Kennedy Centre for a long amount of time, and the Board of Trustees that had been chosen in the past.

The Kennedy Centre was owned by Rubenstein for many years.

Another individual who was terminated from her position, Deborah Rutter, who had served as the president of the cultural institution for more than a decade, passed away. It appeared as though her devotion had been scaled back.

In a move that has never been seen before, President Donald Trump of the United States of America has appointed an entirely new board of directors and made the decision to fill the position of chair of the Kennedy Center’s board of directors.

Despite the fact that National Public Radio has not been provided with a copy of the agenda for today’s meeting at the Kennedy Centre, the New York Times has reported that President Trump is attempting to exert influence over the process by which the Kennedy Centre honourees are chosen.

Additionally, the board intends to investigate the possibility of making modifications to the committee that is responsible for selecting nominations. There is no copy of the agenda that has been provided to NPR.

Since 1978, the Kennedy Centre Honours have been presented on an annual basis to individuals and groups that have been recognised for their artistic achievements throughout their careers. Some of the recipients of these honours include Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton, and the Apollo Theatre.

It has been reported that Donald Trump, who is currently serving as the President of the United States, did not show up to the annual awards ceremony that took place in Washington, District of Columbia.

A concert celebrating the Fourth of July that took place at the Kennedy Centre in the year 2017 was attended by him. The event that was held at the First Baptist Church Dallas was attended by him.

The concert was place in Dallas.

The attendees were treated to a brand-new song that was performed by the church choir and orchestra during the entirety of the event. The lyrics of the song incorporated the slogan “Make America Great Again,” which was a campaign slogan that Republican candidate Donald Trump had already used during his campaign.

Additionally, President Trump made a statement during the ceremony, in which he defended the concept of “religious liberty” and condemned the concept of “fake media.”

The President of the United States, on the other hand, has expressed his disapproval of the “woke” programming that he has been allowed to watch at the Kennedy Centre during the past few months and has pledged to alter this practice going forward.

The statement was made to the reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. “We need to correct this situation,” he said. In response to the fact that he had spent the weekend in Florida, this was a reaction that he provided.

There are a number of musicians who have decided to postpone their performances at the Kennedy Centre in order to voice their dissatisfaction with the current administration of the United States of America.

These musicians include the popular band Hamilton, the folk musician Rhiannon Giddens, and the comedian Issa Rae.

With only one week having passed since Vice President JD Vance was appointed to the Kennedy Centre, the notice of today’s board meeting has finally come to light. Both he and his second woman, Usha Vance, were the subjects of jeering from the audience while they were attending a concert respectively.

During the concert, the National Symphony Orchestra was the performer. In addition to being one of the newly appointed board members who is currently present at the conference, the second lady, who was just recently selected to join the board, is additionally present.

