Connect with us

Automotive

Tesla Plans To Unveil Its Mexico EV Plant Next Week
Advertisement

Automotive

Mercedes-Benz Plans To Expand Its EVs Powertrain Network From 2024

Automotive Legal

Learn How a Colourful Whip Light Can Increase Your Car’s Visibility

Automotive

Tesla Stock Next Year: 2 Major Catalysts

Automotive

9 Ways to Upgrade Your Plumbing Aesthetics

Automotive

Tesla Launches 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Models in Thailand

Automotive

Shares Of Carvana Tank As Bankruptcy Worries Grow

Automotive

Apple Delays The Launch Of Its Self-Driving Car Until 2026

Learning Automotive

Easy Ways to Fix 4 Types of a Car Scratch

Automotive

10% of Evergrande's Hengchi Employees Are Slated To Be Laid Off

Automotive

Tesla Allows Its Owners To Test Self-Driving

Automotive

BMW Increases Investment To Over 2 Billion Euros In Hungary's EV Plant

Automotive

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired By Swiss National Bank (NYSE:CVNA)

Automotive

The Best Truck Gearbox: The Complete Guide

Automotive

Five Signs of A Bad Radiator of A Truck

Automotive

VinFast Receives Big Order From Autonomy Inc.

Automotive

Tesla EV Charger Becomes A New Standard In North America

Automotive Business

'Toyota Prius 2023' Teases Sharp New Styling Ahead of Debut

Automotive

Lucid Air; Reversing Or Bricking? Lucid Air EV Must Be It

Automotive

Mini, BMW Skips U.S. to Offer Direct-to-Customer Sales By 2024

Automotive

Tesla Plans To Unveil Its Mexico EV Plant Next Week

Published

56 mins ago

on

Tesla Plans To Unveil Its Mexico EV Plant Next Week

(CTN NEWS) – According to a late Friday report from Bloomberg News, Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) is nearing completion on its plans to erect an assembly plant for electric vehicles in a northern Mexican industrial zone.

The factory might be announced as early as next week.

According to the report, which relied on sources with knowledge of the situation, the factory will be situated in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the state capital of Mexico’s Nuevo Leon.

The report stated that the talks with the corporation have engaged the state government and Mexico’s foreign affairs ministry and that the final arrangements are still being worked out.

It’s unknown what models Tesla will build in the Mexican plant or when it will start, according to Bloomberg.

In the upcoming days, information might be released, it said.

A Reuters inquiry for comment received no immediate response.

Elon Musk, the CEO, was reportedly exploring investing in the bordering Texas state of Nuevo Leon in northern Mexico, according to two persons who spoke to Reuters in October.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Mercedes-Benz Plans To Expand Its EVs Powertrain Network From 2024

Learn How a Colourful Whip Light Can Increase Your Car’s Visibility
Related Topics:
Continue Reading