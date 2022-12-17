Tesla Plans To Unveil Its Mexico EV Plant Next Week

(CTN NEWS) – According to a late Friday report from Bloomberg News, Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) is nearing completion on its plans to erect an assembly plant for electric vehicles in a northern Mexican industrial zone.

The factory might be announced as early as next week.

According to the report, which relied on sources with knowledge of the situation, the factory will be situated in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the state capital of Mexico’s Nuevo Leon.

Introducing Tesla Electric, the electricity plan that offers low-cost clean energy for homes with Powerwall—starting in Texas → https://t.co/qpvfUgTvft pic.twitter.com/g34QhN8xZR — Tesla (@Tesla) December 15, 2022

The report stated that the talks with the corporation have engaged the state government and Mexico’s foreign affairs ministry and that the final arrangements are still being worked out.

It’s unknown what models Tesla will build in the Mexican plant or when it will start, according to Bloomberg.

In the upcoming days, information might be released, it said.

Giga Texas hits 3k Model Y builds/week. Congrats, Tesla team! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uhG03gFyba — Tesla (@Tesla) December 15, 2022

A Reuters inquiry for comment received no immediate response.

Elon Musk, the CEO, was reportedly exploring investing in the bordering Texas state of Nuevo Leon in northern Mexico, according to two persons who spoke to Reuters in October.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Mercedes-Benz Plans To Expand Its EVs Powertrain Network From 2024