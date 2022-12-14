Mercedes-Benz Plans To Expand Its EVs Powertrain Network From 2024

(CTN NEWS) – BERLIN – On Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a $1.06 billion plan for adapting its global production network for electric powertrain systems starting in 2024.

Including battery assembly, electric drive units, and axles.

Batteries for models on the future MMA and MB.EA platforms will be assembled at factories in Beijing, Germany’s Untertuerkheim, Germany’s Kamenz, and China’s Kamenz.

A third battery assembly facility in Koelleda is awaiting approval from the local authorities.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that its all-new MMA and MB.EA platforms will be designed in-house be rely solely on powertrains supplied by the automaker. In addition, the company will assemble its axial-flux motors in Berlin, while its radial motors will come out of Stuttgart. pic.twitter.com/XshRgLo7aO — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) January 12, 2022

Hamburg and Untertuerkheim will continue to be the leading sites for assembling electric axles and components, while Beijing and Sebes in Romania will also construct electric drive units for cars on the new platforms.

On a press teleconference, the Mercedes production manager Joerg Burzer stated, “There is no site that is not included.”

According to management and employee representatives, European car plants are moving toward electric cars, with Sindelfingen producing high-end models on the AMG.EA platform.

Bremen and Kecskemet in Hungary produce core luxury models, and Rastatt and Kecskemet produce entry-level cars.

Another good session with Joerg Burzer, Emma Nehrenheim, and Rohitesh Dhawan on Electric Vehicles and how current supply chains can keep pace with demand. The takeaway, they can't!#financialtimes #electricveihicles #supplychain #manufacturing #globalisat…https://t.co/APJLiR6yHe — Jonathan Lishawa (@jlishawa) December 9, 2022

Burzer said that the carmaker has set up its plants to produce combustion engines and electric cars on the same production lines, but assembling batteries and motors is more complex.

Many assembly facilities will continue to produce parts for cars with combustion engines as long as there is a market for them as the luxury automaker strives to sell only electric vehicles by 2030, “where market conditions allow.”

